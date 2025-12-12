Ty Dolla $ign Taps Disco Lines For New Version Of 'Don't Kill The Party'

(Atlantic) Ty Dolla $ign is teaming up with one of today's most in demand DJs, Disco Lines, for a new version of "DON'T KILL THE PARTY" featuring Shoreline Mafia, Quavo & Juicy J, out today via Atlantic Records.

The new version of the already viral hit single will live on the DON'T KILL THE PARTY PACK, which is a collection of brand new features from Shoreline Mafia and Tyga as well as new production from Disco Lines, Wax Motif, and OG Ron C. The DON'T KILL THE PARTY PACK is available via Atlantic Records.

The original version of "DON'T KILL THE PARTY (feat. Quavo & Juicy J)," which features a Joseph-Desrosiers music video, is among the many highlights on Ty's acclaimed new album TYCOON. Known for his undeniable ability to elevate every track he touches, the multiple GRAMMY Award-nominated artist leans into his strengths across the star-studded new collection: soulful melodic rapping, collaborative synergy, and defying sonic norms. His fourth solo studio project in five years, TYCOON sees Ty joined by a vast variety of industry legends and genre bending newcomers, including A$AP Rocky, Young Thug, Travis Scott, Leon Thomas, Chloe Bailey, Destroy Lonely, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Rich The Kid, Tory Lanez and 2 Chainz. Highlights include such recent singles as "WIT IT (feat. Chloe)" and "SMILE BODY PRETTY FACE (feat. Kodak Black & YG)." In addition, Ty reminds us that he's just as powerful on solo tracks including the smash summer anthem, "ALL IN," and the emotional closer, "I WISH" which received a soul-stirring performance on COLORS.

For Ty Dolla $ign, TYCOON is more than an album - it's a reflection of his journey. From his early beginnings as a producer to becoming a celebrated solo artist and now a music executive as founder of EZMNY Records, where he signed breakout R&B artist Leon Thomas, Ty's path is rooted in perseverance, evolution and trusting in his own vision. "This album is for everyone that has dreams and goals," Ty says. "For everyone who goes to a job every day and works their ass off but knows they have way more to offer to the world. Put yourself out there and do it. Take that leap of faith. Push yourself outside of what's comfortable. Dream big and believe in yourself. TYCOON is a state of mind."

Earlier this year, Ty premiered his full-length feature documentary, Still Free TC, at the Tribeca Film Festival, offering an intimate look at his journey ahead of the 10-year anniversary of his breakthrough debut album, Free TC. After being honored as one of Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players 2025, and as one of Variety's 2025 Hitmakers for his work with Leon Thomas, Ty Dolla $ign stands not just as a chartbreaker but as a mogul, visionary, and true tycoon in every sense of the word.

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