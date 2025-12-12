Usher Joins JayDon For 'Lullaby (mega Remix)'

(Audible Treats) JayDon's extraordinary singing and dancing talent is so impressive that it caught the attention of USHER, the multi-GRAMMY-winning, Diamond-selling triple threat, who signed the young actor to mega, the label he co-founded with Antonio "L.A." Reid. Now, the R&B legend hops on a track with his protege, joining JayDon on "Lullaby (mega remix)," out now via Zoo/mega/gamma.

Also featuring JayDon's mega labelmate Paradise, the new version of the viral hit dials up the emotion, as USHER delivers one of his trademark confessions, JayDon elevates his vocals to match his mentor's, and Paradise brings some melody to his new verse. Produced by Harv, a GRAMMY-nominated producer known for hits like Justin Bieber's "Peaches," and written by Felisha King, formerly of the R&B group Cherish ("Do It To It"), the "Lullaby (mega remix)" is a torch-passing moment from USHER to two young artists he deems worthy of carrying on his legacy.

"Lullaby" is a lush ballad in stately 6/8 time, showing off JayDon's falsetto and making space for a cucumber-cool rap verse from Paradise. The song was a viral hit, particularly taking off in South Korea, where the original "Lullaby" reached the top of the Spotify Viral 50, remaining at the top of the chart for multiple weeks. "Lullaby" also made an impact in other Asian markets, including China and Taiwan. JayDon rewarded his fans in those markets last month, when he released "Lullaby Remix (Feat. Paradise, Jay Park, LOUIS of LNGSHOT)," adding two Korean stars to the mix. Earlier this year, JayDon and Paradise performed the song on The Jennifer Hudson Show (co-signed by Ms. Tina Knowles).

With 1.3 million views to date on its music video, "Lullaby" is a highlight from Me My Songs & I, JayDon's recently-released debut EP. Me My Songs & I is a showcase for the 18-year-old triple threat's emotive tenor and exquisite control. JayDon crafted the EP with behind-the-scenes assistance from industry heavy-hitters, including songwriters Felisha King (formerly of Cherish) and Whitney Phillips, producers like Harv, Blaq Tuxedo, Andre Harris, and Triangle Park, and executives USHER and Antonio "L.A." Reid. The EP peaked at #8 on Apple Music's R&B chart over its debut weekend.

Beyond "Lullaby," standout singles that find a home on the new EP include the the USHER-sampling "I'll Be Good," which earned praise from Billboard, BET, Rated R&B, and more, and inspired a choreography-heavy music video (2.2 million views), and the skittering, Jersey club-inspired "Boujee Baby." JayDon performed songs from his debut EP during his sold-out headlining show at The Echo in his hometown of Los Angeles on October 21st. Me My Songs & I is available on all platforms via Zoo/mega/gamma.

Though he has a skill for acting, which he demonstrates in many of his music videos, films like The Lion King, and TV shows like The Paynes, music has remained his passion. With Me My Songs & I out now, and a co-sign from USHER in the books, JayDon is determined to blow up and become one of his generation's most vital artists.

Stream "Lullaby (mega remix)" ft. USHER & Paradise below:

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