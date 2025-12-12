Willa Ford Shares Her Rendition Of 'O Holy Night'

(BT PR) Willa Ford celebrates the holiday season with her new rendition of the beloved classic "O Holy Night". The track showcases Ford's rich vocal warmth and emotional depth, offering a fresh yet timeless interpretation of one of the season's most cherished songs.

Willa explains, ""O Holy Night' has always been one of my favorite Christmas songs, but I wanted to shine a light on the verse and chorus we rarely hear sung. 'Truly He taught us to love one another'- I can't think of a more important message this holiday season." With lush orchestration and modern cinematic flair, Ford's version of "O Holy Night" honors the spirit of the original while highlighting her signature vocal style and straight-from-the-heart sentiment.

"O Holy Night" follows Willa's latest single, "Burn Burn," marking her long-awaited and welcome return to the musical spotlight. "Burn Burn" is her first new music in over two decades and was also released as two new remixes by DJ's and collaborators Jayem and Triple XL. Both the original and the infectious remixes display Willa's larger-than-life, dance-ready sound and renewed artistic vision, with more new music to come in 2026.

Ford found her way back to music after a series of informal songwriting sessions in 2023. The Northern California-based artist quickly reconnected with her long-dormant musical passion, tapping into the formidable talent previously shown in co-writing songs like her Top 40 breakout hit "I Wanna Be Bad" and alongside such luminaries as Diane Warren. As she delved deeper into the creative process, she began working through past trauma which gave her an even fiercer sense of purpose.

A force who broke out in the music scene in the early 2000's, Ford made a splash with her debut album Willa Was Here. A classically trained opera singer, Willa has had an impressive career across multiple disciplines including music, dance, acting, producing and television. She later also founded her own successful interior decorating business, fueled by her passion for style and design.

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Willa Ford Shares Her Rendition Of 'O Holy Night'

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