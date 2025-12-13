42 Dugg Taps Lil Baby & Rylo Rodriguez For New Single 'It Is What It Is'

(Interscope) Detroit superstar 42 Dugg is kicking off a new chapter with the release of his highly anticipated single "It Is What It Is" featuring Lil Baby and Rylo Rodriguez, arriving this Friday via CMG Records/4PF/Interscope Records.

The song, which will appear on Dugg's forthcoming mixtape slated for January 23rd, marks a major reunion between three of rap's most consistent voices. "It Is What It Is" finds Dugg returning to his signature introspective aggression, trading raw verses with Lil Baby before Rylo Rodriguez glides in with his unmistakable melodic grit.

The release arrives with a striking black-and-white music video, opening with imagery of ballerina dancers and a cello player surrounded by masked men wearing "RIP" shirts, setting an emotional tone before the trio takes over the visuals. Dugg delivers his verse from the back of an SUV with Lil Baby beside him, while Baby later steps into the spotlight for his own moment. Rylo eventually joins Dugg, pairing their flows for a standout collaborative finish.

"It Is What It Is" continues the momentum Dugg has built through a run of impactful music and visuals, reinforcing why he remains one of hip-hop's most compelling storytellers. The upcoming EP is expected to further expand the world Dugg has been crafting, offering fans a deeper look into his evolution and renewed focus.

In addition to his new single, Dugg continues to build momentum following the recent drop of "It Get Deeper Pt. 3" with Doughboy Clay, the latest installment in his long-running fan-favorite series. The track finds Dugg reflecting on the realities of street life while navigating the pressure that comes with his rising profile, accompanied by a Paradice Media-directed visual that captures him on the road, shooting hoops with his crew, hitting events, and enjoying the rewards of nonstop grind.

Beyond the music, Dugg has spent the year strengthening his connection with audiences nationwide. He recently wrapped a 20-city tour in support of his debut studio album 4eva Us, Neva Them, which boasts collaborations with Lil Baby, Meek Mill, Sexyy Red, Jeezy, EST Gee, Rylo Rodriguez, and Blac Youngsta. The project features fan-favorite cuts like "Fresh From The Feds," "Catch 1," "Go Again Pt. 2," and "4eva Us Freestyle," offering a deeper look into the life and mindset of the 29-year-old star.

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