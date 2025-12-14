Andy Frasco & The U.N. Share 'Heavy Heart'

(RMG) Andy Frasco & The U.N. return with Growing Pains (Deluxe) an expanded edition of Frasco's most personal and creatively ambitious album to date, arriving on January 23, 2026. Ushering in the new chapter on December 12 is a brand new single "Heavy Heart," that deepens the emotional arc of the original album.

"Heavy Heart is about the people who are always putting others before themselves," Frasco says. "They suppress their sadness because they don't want to be a burden, and often let their past weigh them down. You gotta let the past go to finally move on."

The deluxe record also includes November's single "Tumbleweed", featuring vocals from powerhouse Southern rock & blues artist JJ Grey. Frasco co-wrote this roots-driven tune with longtime friend Kris Lager while the two were on tour, comparing the highs, lows, humor, loneliness, and misunderstood nature of being a touring musician, to a tumbleweed on the open road going with the flow and letting the wind carry it away.

"It's a lot of fun and games, but at its root, being on the road can get lonely and the experience misunderstood," reflects Frasco, "I wanted to paint a picture about not just the fun elements, but also the struggles and hard-to-meet expectations around living a normal life too."

JJ Grey adds sportively: "When my boy Frasco hollered about singing on a song of his I said hell yeah! When I heard the song I fell in love with it! Janky goodness!!"

Growing Pains (Deluxe) features six bonus tracks: the two new songs ("Heavy Heart" and "Tumbleweed") plus four intimate acoustic renditions recorded live at Second Nature Vintage in Nashville, TN.

"We had a few songs I was working on that didn't make the deadline for Growing Pains earlier this year, but lived in the same vein," Frasco says. "Heavy Heart and Tumbleweed are very important to the growth of my songwriting, and I wanted to make sure their home was with the Growing Pains collection. Plus, we added a few acoustic versions to spice things up and give another dimension to some of the original album tunes."

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