DaBaby And His Nephew Star In 'Belly'-Inspired Music Video For 'Letter To My YN'

(Interscope) 8X GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum global superstar DaBaby reinforces the motivational message of his new single "LETTER TO MY YN," with a new music video loosely inspired by a scene from the classic film Belly.
The video, directed by Nick Mays, stars DaBaby with his nephew, Messiah, the son of his late brother Glenn. Throughout the video, DaBaby mentors his nephew with gems of advice for the younger generation whose lives mirror the circumstances of his own youth, cautioning them to avoid the pitfalls and traps that can derail their lives.
The new release keeps it in the family for DaBaby, who starred with his nephew and other family members in last week's "PBJT." DaBaby also recently delivered one if its first live performances during his scorching performance at the inaugural Rolling Loud India in November. Alongside multi-platinum, Billboard-chart topping classics like "Rockstar" and "Suge" to huge crowd fanfare.
"LETTER TO MY YN" and "PJBT" are standout offerings to warm up fans before DaBaby's brand-new album slated to arrive next year.
Like his musical domination, DaBaby continues to expand his charitable reach and give back to his community. In honor of his late brother, Glenn Johnson, who tragically lost his life to suicide, he launched DaBaby Cares during Suicide Prevention Month in 2024. This initiative focuses on raising mental health awareness, breaking the stigma, and providing resources for both youth and adults facing mental health challenges. Its first event at West Charlotte High School provided vital mental health resources and distributed his Youth Mental Health 101 Resource Guide to over 200 students.
A leading rapper of his generation, DaBaby has soared to multi-platinum and chart success around the world. His songs have over 25 billion streams worldwide and he has 53 singles on Billboard's Hot 100 chart including the runaway No. 1 smash hit "Rockstar," that year's song of the summer. Last year's HOW TF IS THIS A MIXTAPE? became his eighth Billboard 200 album and a string of hit teamups with That Mexican OT ("Point Em Out)," Skilla Baby ("Judy") and DDG ("Motion") have expanded his ever-growing list of top-tier collaborations and track record of proven hits.
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