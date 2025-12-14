Eddie Benjamin Shares New Single 'KISS ME'

(Epic) GRAMMY-nominated Australian singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Eddie Benjamin shares the yearning, groove-steeped "KISS ME," out now.

The arrival of "KISS ME" - which has been feverishly demanded by fans since Eddie debuted it while opening for Shawn Mendes' On The Road Again tour this fall - follows a pair of milestones for the rising musical powerhouse. This month, Eddie was named to Forbes' 30 Under 30 Music list for 2026. And in November, he received an Album of the Year GRAMMY nomination for his work as producer, songwriter and featured artist on Justin Bieber's SWAG. He worked across 29 tracks on that album and SWAG II - including hit single "DAISIES," which launched at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 was only just pushed out of the Top 5 by holiday songs. Eddie also made his Hot 100 artist debut featured on the title track, "SWAG."

Amid the excitement, "KISS ME" is a welcome reminder of Eddie's potency as an artist in his own right. Written, produced, and performed by Eddie, with co-writing/production by Carter Lang (Justin Bieber, SZA) and Alex Salibian (Harry Styles) - the woozy rock&B jam is an intricately woven tapestry of skittering drums, propulsive bass, and contrasting guitar textures. Over that swirling, psychedelic mix, Eddie coos and cries, sometimes pleading and sometimes confident, as he's caught between the push and pull of lust in a relationship: "Say you love me, say it twice, might not remember but you said it last night, can you please stop talking and kiss me?"

"KISS ME" is only the latest taste of Eddie's forthcoming new album, a coming-of-age set exploring relationships, loss, grief, and the need for human connection. In October, he shared "HOME," a deeply intimate and gorgeously spare collaboration with his friend and collaborator Shawn Mendes - the two worked together closely across the entirety of Shawn's 2024 self-titled album. Before that came the hopeful, self-reflective "DRIVING"; "RUN!" - a strikingly urgent R&B cut that captures the sudden unraveling of an intense bond between two paramours - and "MANIAC," a piano-pounding rock/soul/jazz/pop whirlwind of a lead single that dances on a knife's edge of sonic and emotional chaos.

All of which, of course, has only upped the anticipation for fans patiently awaiting Eddie's first new body of work since his 2023 Weatherman EP, which included the titular hit "Weatherman" - dubbed one of the "best songs of the year" by TIME - and the Alessia Cara duet "Only You."

That project came on the heels of Eddie's striking 2021 debut EP, Emotional, which also garnered widespread praise. Along the way, he has collaborated both on record and in the studio with names such as Sia, WILLOW, Raye, Meghan Trainor, Earth Wind & Fire, and many others. Stream "KISS ME" here

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