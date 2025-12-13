Nas & DJ Premier Deliver Their Long-Awaited Collaborative Album 'Light-Years'

(MAC Media) GRAMMY-Award winning rap-icon Nas and DJ Premier- two of the most influential and revered figures in hip-hop history-- dropped their highly-anticipated collaborative album, Light-Years via Mass Appeal.

After decades of anticipation, Light-Years is a 30-year working legacy reborn, further cementing their status as one of the greatest rapper-producer duos of all time. Nas and DJ Premier's partnership is embedded in the DNA of Hip-Hop. Their origin story began in 1994 with Illmatic, which resulted in hits such as "I Gave You Power," "2nd Childhood," "Nas Is Like" and "N.Y. State Of Mind Pt. II."

The prolific duo revealed the album's tracklist earlier this week, further building the excitement and anticipation around the album. The 15-track album notably features a sole guest appearance from Nas' longtime collaborator AZ. Stream the album here

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