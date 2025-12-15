A Boogie Wit da Hoodie Joined By Bay Swag, Cash Cobain, Lola Brooke At Total Mortgage Arena

(Atlantic) A Boogie Wit da Hoodie lit up Bridgeport, CT's Total Mortgage Arena with a sold out live celebration this past Friday night, December 12. The show - which saw performances from special guests Bay Swag, Cash Cobain, Lola Brooke, Max B and 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, and TaTa) - was highlighted by electrifying renditions of greatest hits and fan favorites spanning A Boogie's multiplatinum career, including such recent hit singles as "Last Drink" and the smash "Part of Me" - check out the concert highlight reel here.

Next year will see A Boogie return with more new music and additional live dates, including an eagerly awaited hometown "Boogie Bash," set for New York City's iconic Radio City Music Hall on February 13, 2026.

The historic show - which sold out in under 10 minutes - will celebrate Boogie's blockbuster first decade of superstardom as he prepares to embark on his next chapter as the Artist. A Boogie will also be a special guest headliner at Rhythm + Waves, Europe's global rap and electronic beach festival, set for Portimão, Portugal on June 28.

His latest hit single "Part of Me" - which interpolates Mariah Carey's chart-topping classic, "We Belong Together" - proved a worldwide hit upon its October release, entering Billboard's Hot 100, Rhythmic Airplay, and Hot New R&B/Hip-Hop Songs as well as singles charts in Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. As if all that weren't enough, A Boogie's incredible 2025 wraps up with a bang as a number of classic hits earn new RIAA certifications, with "Look Back At It" now officially certified 7x Platinum, "Jungle" and "Still Think About It" both jumping to 5x Platinum, "Demons & Angels" and "Me and My Guitar" each notching 2x Platinum, and "Friend Zone" reaching Platinum, with "Might Not Give Up" and "Bleed" both attaining Gold status.

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