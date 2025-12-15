Nick Jonas Kicking Off New Year With 'Gut Punch'

(Republic) At his latest Sunday Best Brunch event today in Toronto, Golden Globe and Grammy-nominated recording artist, songwriter, actor, and producer Nick Jonas unveiled he'll ring in the new year with his long-awaited new single, "Gut Punch," out January 1st. The anthemic track serves as the first look at his forthcoming solo album Sunday Best, arriving February 6th via Republic Records and marking a bold new chapter in his artistry.

Joined onstage by his brother Franklin Jonas and album collaborator JP Saxe, Nick shared an intimate conversation about the origins of "Gut Punch" and the deeply personal themes woven throughout the album. Fans were treated to an intimate, stripped-back performance of new material, reimagined favorites, and a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the inspirations and personal stories driving his latest work-watch the newly released clip here.

Sunday Best marks Nick Jonas' first solo project in nearly five years and captures him at his most open, introspective, and artistically renewed. On the album, he dives deeper than ever before, drawing from important life chapters-both celebratory and challenging-that he's faced over the past two years and the new perspective he's gained as both a husband and father. Through unguarded storytelling and moments he has never previously shared publicly, the album offers listeners an intimate look into his world and explores honesty, growth, and rediscovery.

Sonically, Jonas draws inspiration from his musical roots and early years singing in church choirs, infusing the record with the warmth and spirit of musical influences from both his childhood and adult life. Sunday Best features vivid lyricism, rich and soulful arrangements, and warmly layered instrumentation that highlight his most emotionally resonant work to date.

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