Josh Groban And Jennifer Hudson Announce North American Tour

(2b) Josh Groban has shared plans for a North American tour with special guest Jennifer Hudson. The special news was announced this morning on The Jennifer Hudson Show. Produced by Live Nation and presented by Stifel, the tour offers a rare opportunity to experience two of the most powerful and acclaimed voices sharing one stage for an unforgettable evening of soaring vocals and beloved hits.

Kicking off June 2 at Place Bell in Montreal, QC, the run will bring the pair to major markets across the U.S. and Canada, with highlights including Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on June 4, TD Garden in Boston on June 6, Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 12, and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 16.

Ticket pre-sales begin Wednesday, December 17th at 10am local, with general on-sale starting this Friday, December 19th at 10am local. In support of arts education nationwide, $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to Groban's Find Your Light Foundation.

On the announcement, Groban shares, "Performing live has always been one of the greatest joys of my life, and getting to share these nights with Jennifer, someone I admire so deeply, makes it all the more special. These shows are going to be emotional, celebratory, and full of surprises. I can't wait to see everyone this summer."

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR W/SPECIAL GUEST JENNIFER HUDSON

June 2 - Montreal, QC - Place Bell

June 4 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

June 6 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

June 7 - Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena

June 10 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center

June 12 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

June 16 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

June 17 - Atlanta, GA - Gas South Arena

June 19 - Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena

June 20 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

June 24 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

June 25 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

June 27 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena

June 28 - St Paul, MN - Grand Casino Arena

July 1 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

July 3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

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