Poiison To Host My Heart, My Homie - A Holiday Giveback

(The Forefront Group) Queens native and recording artist Poiison will return to her hometown to host "My Heart, My Homie - A Holiday Giveback" on Saturday, December 20th from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Elizabeth Blackwell Middle School in Queens. The community-focused event is dedicated to supporting local students and families during the holiday season through free resources, services, and community engagement.
Sponsored by Adidas, The Doux, and additional partners, the giveback will provide families with backpacks and various apparel, coats, sneakers, hair care products, skin care products, free haircuts, and more, all made possible through the support of local organizations and sponsors. The day is centered on giving back, uplifting youth, and celebrating the spirit of the season in a meaningful way.
For Poiison, the event is deeply personal. Raised in Queens, she attended MS 210, where her journey began, later becoming a music major in high school while spending countless hours at the Beacon Center, where community structure and mentorship helped shape her path. "Queens is forever home. I wear it everywhere I go," says Poiison. "Inspiration is my legacy - the way I'll live beyond my years. I'm coming back to pour into these kids, give them what I once needed, and heal myself at the same time. You never know who you might inspire or what seeds you're planting for the future."
"My Heart, My Homie" reflects Poiison's commitment to using her platform to positively impact the next generation. The event brings together local partners, educators, and sponsors to create a meaningful holiday experience rooted in community, gratitude, and inspiration. "What's the point of having influence if we're not influencing?" Poiison adds.
Families in the Queens / Ozone Park surrounding area are encouraged to register in advance to attend here.
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