Portugal. The Man In New Edition Of Taco Bell's Feed The Beat Record Club

(The Syndicate) Taco Bell announces the third edition of the Feed The Beat Record Club for today's Tuesday Drop in the Taco Bell app. 500 Taco Bell Rewards members will have the chance to win a Record Club box, featuring a limited purple vinyl edition of Portugal. The Man's new album Shish, along with an exclusive Portugal. The Man x Feed The Beat t-shirt.

Taco Bell Rewards Members can enter today for a chance to win from 2pm - 3pm PST in the Taco Bell app*. Portugal. The Man's history with Taco Bell and the Feed The Beat music program dates back to 2010, when they joined.

Their 2013 song "Evil Friends" was featured in Taco Bell's 'Grilled Stuffed Nacho' ad, and in 2023, the band premiered their single "Dummy" in Taco Bell's '$5 Cravings Trio' ad. In 2024, Taco Bell teamed up with the band once again, featuring two tracks in Cravings Value Menu ads - "In The Studio" ft. "Grim Generation" and "On The Road" ft. "Evil Friends."

SHISH is the 10th studio album from Portugal. The Man largely recorded largely at home in Oregon with a small cast of bandmates, special guests, and producer Kane Ritchotte (Blake Mills/Miley Cyrus). SHISH embodies the energy of exploration, of the possibilities of a new frontier being opened to imagination.

With the Feed The Beat Record Club, Taco Bell is bringing the music directly to its loyal, music-loving fans with these thoughtfully designed, limited edition vinyl record boxes. The program launched in May of this year to great fanfare, featuring new albums from Anxious, Magdalena Bay, and Frankie and the Witch Fingers, and followed in September with a second edition featuring Doja Cat's new album Vie. 2026 will mark the 20th anniversary of the Feed The Beat program and Taco Bell will celebrate accordingly, with regular Record Club drops. Stay tuned!

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