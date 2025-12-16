Sweet Relief Announces Benefit Concert Honoring Taj Mahal

(The Syndicate) Sweet Relief Musicians Fund has announced their annual benefit concert, celebrating the legacy of legendary blues musician Taj Mahal, on February 21, at Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco.

Confirmed performers include Van Morrison, Stevie Van Zandt, George Thorogood, Mike Campbell, Patty Griffin, Jim Lauderdale, Will Hoge, Joe Henry, Ruby Amanfu, Bobby Rush, and Taj Mahal with surprise guests and additional performers to be announced shortly. Tickets for the event will be on sale this Friday, December 19.

Taj Mahal is an influential American blues musician whose career has spanned more than five decades, marked by a deep exploration of roots music from around the world. Emerging in the late 1960s, he helped redefine the blues by blending it with Caribbean, African, Hawaiian, and Latin influences, long before such fusion became common. His early albums, including Taj Mahal and The Natch'l Blues, set the tone for a career built on innovation, soulful vocals, and masterful multi-instrumentalism. Over the years, he has collaborated widely, earned multiple Grammy Awards, and become a revered figure for preserving tradition while expanding its boundaries. Taj Mahal's work continues to inspire new generations of artists and listeners drawn to his global, joyful approach to the blues.

"Thrilled to be honored by Sweet Relief and to celebrate with good feeling music," Taj Mahal shares, and continues, "Thank you Sweet Relief for all that you do and for bringing us together."

Aric Steinberg, Executive Director at Sweet Relief Musicians Fund adds, "What an incredible way to celebrate 32 years of Sweet Relief, by honoring the legendary Taj Mahal! This celebration is long overdue for such an acclaimed artist, and we are so grateful that he's allowing us to bring these amazing artists together to bring the house down on February 21st. This will be a special show indeed, and is also a critical fundraiser for our music community in need of emergency financial assistance for physical or mental health care. More artists will be announced in the coming weeks and there are always a few surprises!"

The February event is part of an ongoing series of shows presented by Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. It serves as a follow-up to 2025's event celebrating Joan Baez which featured performances by Bonnie Raitt, Emmylou Harris, Joe Henry, Lucinda Williams, Margo Price, Ramblin' Jack Elliott, Rosanne Cash, Taj Mahal, Tom Morello + special guests.

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