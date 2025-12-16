Tiesto To Livestream Concert At the Great Pyramids Of Giza

(Atlantic) Tiesto ignited a powerful new era with the November 21st release of "Bring Me To Life," a high-energy, euphoric anthem featuring stunning vocals from FORS. The single arrived after Tiesto mysteriously went dark on social media, sparking a viral countdown and global speculation across the dance music community.

The release now sets the tone for a new era in Tiesto's career: his headlining concert at the Great Pyramids of Giza on December 19th, presented by P+US. The performance will be featured on the homepage of twitch.tv, live streaming from the /twitchmusic channel here.

As the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the World, the Pyramids have become a rare global stage for select, high-profile electronic performances - and Tiesto's upcoming show marks a monumental addition to this legacy. Fans will experience his fresh creative direction through a 3-hour PRISMATIC DJ set, framed by one of the most awe-inspiring backdrops on Earth.

"My connection to dance music has never been stronger," said Tiesto. "Playing these new sounds live and feeling the energy from the crowd has been unbelievable. It's pushed me into this new era and inspired the direction of both the single and the album. To bring this moment to the Great Pyramids, a place with such global significance, feels surreal. I can't wait for what's ahead."

"Bring Me To Life" channels the sweeping melodies, emotional lift, and atmospheric power that defined Tiesto's early identity - now reimagined through modern production and a renewed creative spark. The single reflects the explosive fan response to Tiesto's most recent shows, where he began weaving these foundational sounds back into his sets.

Fans who attended Dreamstate SoCal 2025 got their first preview of what's to come as Tiesto brought his new sound to life - a precursor to the historic night awaiting in Egypt.

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