Alemeda Announces But Where The Hell Should I Go Tour

(Warner) After the release of her sophomore EP (Warner Records/TDE), But What The Hell Do I Know, and standout performances at Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw and several festivals this summer in both Europe and the US, Alemeda is hitting the road for a quickie, but a goodie - But Where The Hell Should I Go Tour. Kicking off in Atlanta, GA on February 18 and wrapping in Los Angeles on February 26, Alemeda promises sets full of raw truths and unapologetic pop-rock sass. On the tour, Alemeda shares "I'm so excited to finally bring the music from my new EP, But What The Hell Do I Know, to the stage. I can't wait to see the Alemeda Army out there for my first-ever headline shows!"
Pre-sale tickets will be available Thursday, December 18 at 10 AM local, followed by the general on-sale on Friday, December 19. Fans can elevate their night with Alemeda's exclusive Meet & Greet and Soundcheck VIP package, including early venue entry, a personal photo and meet-and-greet with Alemeda, access to her pre-show soundcheck and group Q&A, and more. Sign up for tickets here.
But Where The Hell Should I Go Tour 2026:
2/18 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl
2/20 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis
2/21 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
2/23 - Toronto, ON - TD Music Hall
2/24 - Chicago, IL - Backline
2/26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy
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