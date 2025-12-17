ILLENIUM Recruits Lo Spirit For 'War'

(align PR) GRAMMY-nominated electronic artist ILLENIUM returns with "War," a high-impact fan track featuring rising alternative singer-songwriter Lo Spirit out via Republic Records.

The release of "War" runs alongside the final reveal of special guests for ILLENIUM Presents ODYSSEY at Sphere in Las Vegas shows in March and April with Alok, Dab The Sky, Wooli, Levity, Audien, Ray Volpe, SLANDER, DJ Diesel and Tape B.

"War" embodies a powerful moment of release and forward motion that blends indie rock, alt-pop, and raw emotional lyricism into a sound that feels both vulnerable and defiantly bold. The track delivers bright percussion, dynamic tension, and cinematic urgency, fusing intensity with atmosphere in a way that further defines ILLENIUM versatility as a producer and songwriter.

The track first sparked fan attention when ILLENIUM debuted it over Thanksgiving weekend at Apocalypse Festival in Long Beach, CA, where early clips quickly went viral online. The single follows a wave of major press support for the artist in recent weeks, including coverage from Billboard, Rolling Stone, Alternative Press, Dancing Astronaut, EDM.com, EDM Identity, and more.

"So excited to have my new single "War" with Lo Spirit out now. This one was an instant favorite since the rock edge is something I've always loved. It brings a darker, heavier energy that contrasts my other singles and adds a new dimension to the story of Odyssey," says ILLENIUM.

"Super grateful to be a part of such a raw song. Being asked to sing this song with ILLENIUM was perfect timing for me. "War" ironically ran parallel with a lot of the chaos I was met with this year. Couldn't be more excited to make something so visceral with one of the greats in the electronic space," says Lo Spirit.

The release of "War" lands on the heels of ILLENIUM's massive radio moment last week, as his single "Forever" achieved #1 on both Mediabase Dance and the Billboard Dance/Mix Show Airplay charts. The momentum sets the stage for what will be one of the biggest years in ILLENIUM's career. Up next, ILLENIUM will release his highly anticipated album ODYSSEY on February 6, 2026, a body of work that ushers in a new era of emotional storytelling, maximalist production, and expansive sonic world-building, followed by his nine-night run of ODYSSEY shows at Sphere March 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 & 14 and April 2, 3 & 4. These shows mark the only opportunity for fans to experience ODYSSEY live.

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ILLENIUM Recruits Lo Spirit For 'War'

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