Jenna Nicholls Shares 'Holy Moses' Video

(BHM) Jenna Nicholls shares the official music video for "Holy Moses." The warm, uplifting track comes from her fourth studio album, The Commuter, which is available everywhere now via Royal Potato Family .
Of the song, Nicholls shares: "My Dad used to sing in the church choir. He came home one day and was telling my mom about a direction that he'd been given...he said the director told him to sing it like "God was holding you by a thread and you're begging him not to let you go" That was 30 years ago, but the visual always stuck with me, and it found its way into Holy Moses. "Holy Moses. Lead me home. Hold me close. Don't let me go." Many of my most favorite songs sound like prayers. I suppose this song is mine."
Hailed for her unique ability to transport listeners to a different place and time with her distinctively inspired acoustic songcraft, Nicholls will herald The Commuter with a wide-ranging live schedule that includes headline shows and festival appearances.
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