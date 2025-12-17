Kenny Mason Celebrates His Birthday With Pup Pack: 2nd Shift

(Atlantic) Kenny Mason celebrates his birthday (December 17) with the next installment of his acclaimed Pup Pack series with Pup Pack: 2nd Shift, out now. Listen here.

The harmonious EP boasts three brand new tracks including "Gorgeous" and continues the trailblazing Atlanta artist's genre-bending fusion of underground rap and alternative rock.

Released in November, Pup Pack: 1st Shift marked Mason's first new release since last year's Angel Eyes and featured the rock-tinged standout "Burn It Up" alongside "Loyalty" and "A1."

Known for an innovative approach that weaves rap's passionate authenticity and rock's rebellious spirit into something altogether his own, Kenny Mason first made waves with his 2019 breakout single, "Hit." The Southwest Atlanta native quickly became recognized as a prototype for emotional artistry in hip-hop, his intensely personal work drawing from life experiences, family loss, and self-discovery. Early projects like 2020's Angelic Hoodrat and 2021's Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut solidified his underground reputation, while subsequent releases, including 2022's Pup Pack EP and 2024's 9 affirmed Mason's continuing evolution as both a lyricist and performer. Mason drew further acclaim for the raw power of his high-energy live shows, including his own headline runs, tours alongside Denzel Curry, Danny Brown, and JPEGMafia, and show-stealing festival appearances at Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, Lollapalooza, and Bonnaroo. Now, with Pup Pack: 1st Shift and Pup Pack: 2nd Shift - and more new music on the horizon - Kenny Mason continues to push musical boundaries without concern for genre labels, creating utterly distinctive, deeply resonant music sure to connect with fans around the world.

"I want to be a safe place for people who need me. I want my music to be a place that people can go and feel safe, feel complete, feel heard, and feel love." - Kenny Mason

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