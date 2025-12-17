Romeo Santos And Prince Royce Announce Their Better Late Than Never Tour

(fcc) The King of Bachata, Romeo Santos, and the Prince of the genre, Prince Royce have announced their "Better Late Than Never" tour. The announcement was made through an Instagram reel starring Dominican actor Manny Perez and comedian Splo - watch here.

The tour comes after the success of their joint album Better Late Than Never, which debuted at #1 on Spotify's Top Global Albums chart, solidifying the project's global reach and the continued relevance of both artists as undisputed icons of bachata. Rolling Stone named the album one of "The 50 Best Latin and Spanish-Language Albums of 2025" calling it "a bachata collaboration for the ages."

"Better Late Than Never" will be the first joint tour for Romeo Santos and Prince Royce. Artist presale begins Thursday, December 18 at 10am local time. General onsale begins Friday, December 19 at 10am local time.

Better Late Than Never Tour Dates:

April 1, 2026 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

April 2, 2026 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena

April 4, 2026 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

April 6, 2026 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

April 9, 2026 - Greensboro, NC - First Horizon Coliseum

April 11, 2026 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

April 17, 2026 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

April 18, 2026 - Hartford, CT - PeoplesBank Arena

April 22, 2026 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

April 25, 2026 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

April 26, 2026 - Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena

April 29, 2026 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center

April 30, 2026 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

May 2, 2026 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

May 7, 2026 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

May 9, 2026 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

May 10, 2026 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

May 13, 2026 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

May 14, 2026 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

May 15, 2026 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

May 17, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

May 21, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

May 22, 2026 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

May 23, 2026 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

May 24, 2026 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena

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