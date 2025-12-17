Romeo Santos And Prince Royce Announce Their Better Late Than Never Tour

(fcc) The King of Bachata, Romeo Santos, and the Prince of the genre, Prince Royce have announced their "Better Late Than Never" tour. The announcement was made through an Instagram reel starring Dominican actor Manny Perez and comedian Splo - watch here.
The tour comes after the success of their joint album Better Late Than Never, which debuted at #1 on Spotify's Top Global Albums chart, solidifying the project's global reach and the continued relevance of both artists as undisputed icons of bachata. Rolling Stone named the album one of "The 50 Best Latin and Spanish-Language Albums of 2025" calling it "a bachata collaboration for the ages."
"Better Late Than Never" will be the first joint tour for Romeo Santos and Prince Royce. Artist presale begins Thursday, December 18 at 10am local time. General onsale begins Friday, December 19 at 10am local time.
Better Late Than Never Tour Dates:
April 1, 2026 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
April 2, 2026 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena
April 4, 2026 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena
April 6, 2026 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
April 9, 2026 - Greensboro, NC - First Horizon Coliseum
April 11, 2026 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
April 17, 2026 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
April 18, 2026 - Hartford, CT - PeoplesBank Arena
April 22, 2026 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
April 25, 2026 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
April 26, 2026 - Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena
April 29, 2026 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center
April 30, 2026 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
May 2, 2026 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center
May 7, 2026 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
May 9, 2026 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
May 10, 2026 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
May 13, 2026 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
May 14, 2026 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
May 15, 2026 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
May 17, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
May 21, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
May 22, 2026 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
May 23, 2026 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center
May 24, 2026 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena
Romeo Santos And Prince Royce Announce Their Better Late Than Never Tour
Romeo Santos And Prince Royce Team For 'Better Late Than Never' Album
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