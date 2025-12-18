Babyfxce E Announces Debut Album 'Da Realest' With 'Blackout' Video

(Atlantic) Babyfxce E is finishing off his epic 2025 with the new single, "Blackout," available everywhere now. Alongside the track, Babyfxce E also shared the official music video directed by Rari Digital. "Blackout" heralds the upcoming release of the Flint, MI-based rapper's eagerly anticipated debut album, Da Realest, arriving on February 6, 2026.
Hailed this fall by XXL in a "Show & Prove" feature for his "his syrupy flow, penchant for braggadocious lyrics, hard beats, and an appreciation for his newfound lifestyle," Babyfxce E recently debuted "Blackout" with an energetic live performance on ripe-tanjerines as well as showing off his lyrical agility with a show-stopping freestyle on On The Radar x Kai Cenat's all-star Mafiathon 3 and On The Radar's All Star Cypher Volume 2.
"Blackout" marks the latest in a non-stop hot streak of vibrant new tracks from Babyfxce E, including "Real Flex," "What Bag I'm In," and "Cut The Block Off." This year also saw E dropping his acclaimed mixtape, M Block, available now in an expanded deluxe edition HERE. The project - which boasts features from an elite lineup of artists including Mello Buckzz, Nino Paid, Peysoh, 03 Greedo, MAAR, Chops, Raq baby, VonOff1700, and YN Jay - includes such highly energized tracks as "Ron Holland," "Late Night," "Go Yeezy," and "PTP Remix (feat. Monaleo)" - which landed at No. 8 on Pitchfork's 100 Best Songs of 2025. In addition, Babyfxce E caused a viral sensation with a live freestyle of the project's "Ron Holland" on Happy News Network's The Rap Show, earning a co-sign from the Detroit Pistons superstar himself.
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