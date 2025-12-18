Blackstreet Joins Spotify's Billions Club With 'No Diggity'

(The Syndicate) Blackstreet stands as one of the most iconic R&B groups of all time-multi-platinum hitmakers, GRAMMY Award winners, and architects of a sound that shaped a generation. Their legacy is anchored by massive career milestones, from the 7× Platinum success of Another Level to their global chart domination with the GRAMMY Award-winning "No Diggity," which hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, 20 Million+ singles collectively worldwide, and now celebrates over a billion streams on Spotify.

On "No Diggity" crossing 1 Billion streams, Blackstreet shares "Thanks to the love of our fans, Blackstreet has officially surpassed one billion streams. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has carried this music across generations, and truly honored to be the first 90s RnB male artist or group to reach this milestone. 'No Diggity' was a defining moment for us when it dropped, and crossing a billion streams proves it is still alive, still moving people, and that kind of love is never taken lightly. No Diggity No Doubt!"

Led by the incomparable Chauncey "Black" Hannibal, Levi Little, Mark Middleton, and Eric Williams, Blackstreet unites the signature voices behind some of R&B's most enduring and beloved moments. Their chemistry, signature vocals, and unmistakable harmonies continue to deliver the authentic Blackstreet experience fans around the world know and love.

Blackstreet now begins a powerful new chapter with their signing to XOXO Entertainment Corp. With new music and a global tour on the horizon for 2026, the group is ready to elevate their legacy once again-bringing the unmistakable Blackstreet sound into a new generation of R&B history.

With a mantra of collaboration, innovation, and globalization, XOXO Entertainment Corp has grown from a boutique label into diverse ventures, all while staying true to its core values of kindness, family, and a deep love for music. XOXO Entertainment is more than just a record label, it's a global innovator, creating new ways for artists and clients to monetize beyond music. XOXO builds synergistic partnerships and endorsements that extend far beyond the entertainment world, earning a reputation as a forward-thinking company.

Across three decades, Blackstreet's catalog has remained a cultural force-sampled, celebrated, and rediscovered by new audiences year after year.

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