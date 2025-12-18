Brandy and Monica Wrap Up The Boy Is Mine Tour

(The Syndicate) Brandy and Monica have officially wrapped The Boy Is Mine Tour, their first-ever co-headlining tour and one of the most culturally significant live R&B events of the decade. Produced by Black Promoters Collective, the sold-out nationwide arena tour concluded this past weekend in Florida and marked a full-circle moment 27 years after their chart-dominating duet spent 13 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned them a GRAMMY Award, reshaping the musical and cultural landscape.

Critical response underscored the significance of the moment. As Variety wrote, "The audience, brimming with millennials, finally got to witness what a tour that should have taken place decades ago could be. And it was worth the wait." Throughout the run, Brandy and Monica delivered a powerful celebration of legacy, growth, and creative excellence - balancing vocal mastery with emotional intimacy and undeniable chemistry.

That connection resonated deeply onstage. The Hollywood Reporter observed, "The sight of the two stars holding hands and sitting together on stage made for a powerful image, and one that transcended music into womanhood, friendship and unity." The tour's impact extended beyond performance, becoming a cultural moment rooted in shared history, healing, and mutual respect.

Featuring a multi-generational lineup including Kelly Rowland, Coco Jones, Muni Long, and American Idol 2025 winner Jamal Roberts, The Boy Is Mine Tour brought together artists and audiences across eras. Select dates throughout the tour also featured special guest performances from Mýa and Keyshia Cole, further amplifying the tour's celebration of women whose voices have helped define modern R&B. At various stops, Brandy and Monica were also joined on stage by a rotating roster of surprise guests including Missy Elliott, Ciara, Sexxy Red, LL COOL J, Kehlani, Max B, 50 Cent, and more, turning individual nights into once-in-a-lifetime moments and reinforcing the tour's status as a living, breathing celebration of R&B culture.

The tour's resonance extended far beyond the stage, drawing notable attendees and supporters including Michelle Obama, Rihanna, JAY-Z, Beyonce, Normani, Solange, Usher, Jennifer Lewis, Queen Latifah, Snoop Dogg, Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri, and more further signaling the magnitude of the moment. The New York Times, who recognized the tour as one of the year's defining moments, naming it among the "41 Things That Stuck With Us in 2025," wrote, "...it was with a healing exhale that I watched them last month at the Barclays Center, double headliners on a tour named for the song that once divided them - and their fans."

On the heels of the tour's triumphant conclusion, Brandy and Monica have now been announced as featured performers on CNN's New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen, airing December 31 as part of CNN's global celebration welcoming 2026. The appearance places the duo alongside an all-star lineup of artists including Shakira, Florence + The Machine, Vince Gill, Robyn, Brandi Carlile and more, further cementing The Boy Is Mine era as not just a reunion - but a defining chapter in contemporary music history.

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