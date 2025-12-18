Celebrate New Year's With Fred again's USB002 Dublin DJ Set On Apple Music

(INFAMOUS) Apple Music is ringing in the New Year with an exclusive Apple Music Live: Fred again.. featuring the artist's USB002 Dublin DJ Set, and a full 24-hour Apple Music Club radio takeover showcasing some of the world's top DJs.
Apple Music subscribers can watch the full Apple Music Live: Fred again.. performance on demand at local midnights starting Dec. 31, watch the video stream for free in the Apple Music New tab starting 12:00 AM ET on Dec. 31 - the only full-length film from the USB002 tour, featuring the Boris Acket fabric installation that has become an integral part of Fred's USB002 shows this year - or hear it live on Apple Music Club radio at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET on Dec. 31.
Apple Music Club is the leading global destination for dance and electronic music, home to the world's top DJs, exclusive mixes, and flagship broadcasts. On December 31 at 12:00 AM PT / 3:00 AM ET, Apple Music Club radio launches its 24-hour DJ mix takeover, featuring brand-new mixes from:
Baby J
Baalti
Cloonee
DBN Gogo
Derrick Carter
Disco Lines
DJ Scratch
DJ Snake
DJ_Dave
Fcukers
Hugel
Indira Paganotto
James Hype
RØZ
Rosey Gold
Shy FX
Shygirl
Siobhan Bell
SPFDJ
The Brothers Macklovitch (A-Trak & Dave 1)
YOU$UKE YUK1MAT$U
The Apple Music Live: Fred again.. playout on Apple Music Club radio will air at 6:00 PM PT/9:00 PM ET on December 31, giving listeners another chance to experience his USB002 Dublin set.
Watch Fred again..'s USB002 Dublin DJ set anytime on demand beginning December 31, local midnights, on Apple Music here
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