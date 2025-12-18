Iration Announce 'Where It All Began' Summer Tour

(House of Jupiter) Pacific-rooted reggae-rock group Iration announces the 'Where It All Began' Summer Tour 2026, set to make stops in 34 cities across the US throughout May and June 2026. Iration will welcome longtime friends Tribal Seeds as support throughout most of the tour, which hits a hand-selected list of venues, chosen with their fans in mind. Tickets are on sale now.

"2026 is officially the year that we want to give back to our fans in the best way possible," explains Iration lead singer and guitarist Micah Pueschel. "Our 'Where It All Began' Summer Tour will feature a mix of indoor and outdoor venues that showcase our live production in new ways, while also giving our core fans the ability to see us in more intimate settings. We are excited to bring you new music, an entirely new set list, and a new experience to bring it back to where it all began. With our new album on the horizon, we have more surprises for 2026 in store for everyone. We can't wait for next summer with our longtime friends Tribal Seeds as support on most dates. Get ready for our best year yet!"

Iration's Where It All Began Tour kicks off Wednesday, May 6 in Santa Fe, NM with an all-ages outdoor performance at The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Company. The group performs at a mixture of scenic pavilions, indoor theaters and cozy performance centers across Texas, Georgia, Florida and the Atlantic coastline, with stops in South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, and Massachusetts. Other tour highlights include May 29 in New York City at The Rooftop at Pier 17; June 6 in Chicago, IL at the Riviera Theatre; an outdoor performance June 12 at the stunning Idaho Botanical Garden in Boise, ID; a two-night stand in Denver, CO June 19-20 at Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom; and a performance at the iconic Gallagher Square in San Diego, CA June 25. Iration's summer 2026 tour concludes Sunday, June 28 in Avila Beach, CA at Avila Beach Resort. More dates will be announced soon.

Throughout 2025, Iration teased music from their forthcoming album with a series of fun-loving singles, including their latest song "Roots" featuring Hawaiian reggae-country crossover artist Maoli, and "Say Goodnight" featuring indie hip-hop duo Little Stranger; and is expected to release additional music leading up to the announcement of the band's new album early next year.

After almost two decades of creating music together, Iration has amassed over 1 billion streams, topped Billboard charts, and established themselves as one of the most beloved reggae-rock bands to emerge independently in the United States. Recently, the band launched a new Irators VIP Fan Club, seeking a deeper connection with their fans - a place where they can give back in a tangible, meaningful way with early access to tickets, sneak peaks of new Iration music, exclusive content invites, merch deals and much more.

"It's a place to connect with our fans in a way that's more meaningful than the comments section of social media sites... we want to actually connect with people that make our career happen and make the shows awesome, and have been with us or just discovered us, in a deeper way," Pueschel shared in a recent video to Instagram. "You'll get to hear a brand new album that may becoming first, before anyone else."

Iration with Tribal Seeds - Where It All Began Summer Tour 2026 Dates:

May 6 - Santa Fe, NM - Santa Fe Brewing Company *

May 8 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Pavilion

May 10 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

May 14 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

May 15 - Cocoa, FL - Cocoa Riverfront Park

May 19 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall *

May 21 - North Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery

May 22 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

May 23 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion

May 24 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

May 28 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

May 29 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

May 30 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ocean Casino Resort

May 31 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues

June 5 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

June 6 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

June 7 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

June 9 - La Vista, NE - The Astro

June 12 - Boise, ID - Idaho Botanical Garden

June 13 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Amphitheater

June 16 - Bozeman, MT - The ELM *

June 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

June 19 - Denver, CO - Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom *

June 20 - Denver, CO - Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom *

June 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

June 25 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square

June 26 - Costa Mesa, CA - Pacific Amphitheatre

June 28 - Avila Beach, CA - Avila Beach Resort

* no Tribal Seeds

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