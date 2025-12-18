Travis Scott Shares Video For 'PBT' Featuring Tyla and Kybz Kartel

(Epic) Travis Scott surprises fans with the luxe and sultry music video for "PBT" featuring Tyla and Kybz Kartel. The seductive Afrobeats-meets-dancehall collaboration hails from this summer's blockbuster JACKBOYS 2 set presented by Epic Records and Cactus Jack, the groundbreaking collective and label led by Scott.
Directed by Nabil (Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Frank Ocean), the "PBT" visual opens on the Tokyo skyline before homing in on Tyla and Scott. Playing to the song's themes, we see them in separate hotel rooms - him looking pressed, and her primping - in between flashbacks of an earlier, carefree encounter. Soon enough, though, they reunite and without saying a word, walk off together. Kartel blesses the union from afar, and an ensuing party rages into the night.
Like much of JACKBOYS 2, "PBT" unites staggering talent and, as Billboard wrote of the song, proves that "Scott's versatility is back on full display." Sports Illustrated also shouted out the track in their glowing review of the project: "This joint is a vibe. It brings that vibrant South African bounce, paired with Tyla's sultry vocals and a legendary verse from Vybz." Produced by BBYKOBE (Ty Dolla $ign, The Weeknd), "PBT" is perfect for late-night wining at home or in the club, finding Scott in loverboy mode: "It's that pretty brown round thing, you should be mine, you should get a ring / You know I'll five-star entertain, baby, just tell me you feel the samе."
JACKBOYS 2 debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making it Scott's fifth album to top the chart. A tastemaking celebration of boundary-free art, the project brings together a heavyweight lineup led by Scott, including 21 Savage, Future, Playboi Carti, Don Toliver, GloRilla, Sheck Wes, Kodak Black, Waka Flocka Flame, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, SahBabii, SoFayGo, and more - not to mention fellow Texas icon Bun B, who hosts the set throughout.
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