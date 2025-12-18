Watch Paper Route Woo Perform 'Da Ghetto Part' Live From The Block

(Audible Treats) Paper Route Woo carries the torch for Memphis rap. Returning to his hometown to pay tribute to his mentor and perform a highlight from his recent SLIME DUNKIN' RELOADED, Woo shares "Da Ghetto Part," performed live From The Block.

Featuring the same Willie Hutch sample as Memphis classic "Stay Fly" by Three 6 Mafia, "Da Ghetto Part " is a motivational, flex-heavy anthem, detailing Woo's rise from "Da Ghetto Part" of Memphis to his status as a standout Paper Route Empire signee. In the From The Block performance. Woo rhymes in front of the mural of his mentor, Young Dolph, standing up for PRE and drawing a line from its past to its future.

Earlier this year, Paper Route Woo released his long-awaited debut album. SLIME DUNKIN. SLIME DUNKIN' is both reflective and hard-charging, filled with nuggets of wisdom about life on the streets and motivational flexes about his rise from "Da Ghetto Part" of Memphis to the top of the city's rap scene. The new tape is a coronation for the young artist, who welcomes his late mentor Young Dolph, on the mixtape highlight "Get 'Em Off." Key Glock appears on the buzzing single "Playaz Circle," also featuring Zo Trapalot, which was recorded on a whim during the Miami stop of Key Glock's "GLOCKAVELI Tour."

In October, Woo expanded the album and released SLIME DUNKIN' RELOADED. The RELOADED edition adds eight new songs, including "Playa Partner," the romantic "Please Me," and the high-octane opener "Embalming Fluid." The tape cultivates a sinister, yet slick atmosphere, with songs like "Bubblegum" harkening back to Memphis's blues tradition as Woo takes aim at fake trappers .Woo reunites with his Boyz In The Hood partner SNUPE BANDZ, a fellow PRE rapper, on the simmering "Prime Time," and recruits Alabama riser Big Yavo to lend his raspy drawl to "Say Please." SLIME DUNKIN' RELOADED is available on all platforms via Paper Route Empire.

With SLIME DUNKIN' RELOADED out now and more music on the way, Paper Route Woo looks to make it big. With PRE behind him and the streets on lock, there is no ceiling for the young rapper.

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