Jessie Murph Shares Stripped-Back Performance Of 'Hallelujah'

(align PR) Jessie Murph has released her powerful live cover of "Hallelujah," performed during her set at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball earlier this month. The stripped-back performance quickly garnered widespread attention online, with fans praising Jessie's raw vocal delivery and emotional depth.
Reimagined through Jessie's signature sound, the cover offers a familiar classic in a new light, showcasing her ability to convey vulnerability without restraint. The performance stands as a testament to Jessie's artistry, further cementing her reputation as one of today's most compelling young voices. Admired for her ability to deeply connect with songs both old and new, this release aligns seamlessly with her discography.
Last month, Jessie released the deluxe edition of her critically acclaimed sophomore album Sex Hysteria, accompanied by the deeply personal short film "Sex Hysteria The End". She recently wrapped the European leg of her Worldwide Hysteria Tour and continues to build momentum as she looks ahead to an even bigger year in 2026.
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