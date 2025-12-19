Kali Uchis Officially Releases 'Muevelo'

(IC) Today, in response to fervent demand, GRAMMY-winning global recording artist Kali Uchis officially releases long-awaited record "Muevelo". Originating from Uchis' ORQUÍDEAS era, the previously leaked track is currently having a massive moment on social media, leading to a surge of fans calling for Uchis to share the full song.

The new record arrives as Uchis prepares to bring her blockbuster The Sincerely, Tour to Latin America following a sold-out 2025 North American arena run that racked up glowing headlines and included guest appearances from Peso Pluma, Tyler the Creator, SZA, Steve Lacy, JT, Rauw Alejandro, and Ravyn Lenae. Billboard named it in the "top 10 highest grossing Latin tours of the year." Uchis hits the road internationally in February.

Uchis' largest tour to date takes audiences on a multi-phase journey back in time through every one of her critically adored albums, beginning with her latest, 2025's Sincerely, which has gone on to amass acclaim, climb charts, and inspire October's Sincerely: P.S. That deluxe version added new songs like "Pretty Promises," featuring Mariah The Scientist (who joined Uchis at her Atlanta tour stop to preview the collaboration) and "Cry about it!" with Rayvyn Lenae, which the duo stunningly brought to life on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Written and executive-produced by Uchis - and arriving after her becoming a mother - Sincerely, is her most intimate work to date. A testament to the curative power of deep love, and a stunning representation of the way Uchis romanticizes life, the album hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and includes the singles "All I Can Say," "Sunshine & Rain...," and "ILYSMIH." Rolling Stone called the set "a vulnerable meditation on motherhood and memory, adding, "It's all there, together: love and hurt, heaven and earth, birth and loss." Uchis spoke on the LP's inspiration with Billboard, Marie Claire, Los Angeles Times, and Zane Lowe, among others.

Uchis is closing out 2025 in strength. This week, her earlier collaboration with Mariah The Scientist, "Is It a Crime," hit No. 1 on Billboard's Rhythmic Airplay chart - earlier this month, the two artists also sat down for a riveting round of Complex's GOAT Talk series. And this past weekend, Uchis launched her first Homebody pop-up shop, bringing her successful self-care brand directly to her fans at the La La Land cafe at the Beverly Grove in Los Angeles. Among other offerings, the ribbon-cutting event included special seasonal items named after Uchis' 2023 smash single "Moonlight," which recently surpassed 1 billion views on Spotify alone.

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