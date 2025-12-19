Karen King Shares 'Christmas Time in New York City' Video

(Press Here) To celebrate the holiday season, native New Yorker, singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur Karen King has released the festive music video for her new holiday classic "Christmas Time In New York City." The joyful, original anthem, co-written with longtime collaborator Adelaide Mancuso, is a spirited love letter to the Big Apple that captures the resilience, charm, and tradition that make New York unlike anywhere else during the holiday season. Fans can now watch the fast-paced "sizzle reel" video of New York City Christmas landmarks, shoppers, and tourists participating in the timeless excitement of the holidays in the city!

Alongside the video release, King has also announced the return of the historic Alleva Dairy. Part of New York's cultural landscape for over 130 years, Alleva Dairy will be re-opening in February 2026 in its new location in Manhattan's Chelsea Market. Continuing its legacy as America's oldest cheese shop and beloved Little Italy staple with a commitment to family tradition, community, and exceptional quality.

"Christmas Time In New York City," which grew out of the lived experiences of native New Yorkers King and Mancuso, celebrates New York's most famous festive landmarks including Rockefeller Center, Macy's, Radio City, Central Park, and more.

David Finck (Aretha Franklin, Sinead O'Connor, Rod Stewart), one of the country's most sought-after bass players, contracted top tier musicians for the record. King's powerhouse vocals are backed by a spectacular 12-piece orchestra with arrangements by Angelo DiPippo (Frank Sinatra, Sarah Vaughn, Nancy Wilson) and Tedd Firth (Bernadette Peters, Liza Minelli, Michael Feinstein). The track's rhythm section and vocals were recorded and mixed at Tiki Sound with producers Fred Guarino and Tedd Firth. The full orchestra was recorded next door at Cove City Sound studio, renowned for its world-class acoustics and owned by Richie Cannata, Billy Joel's legendary saxophonist.

King's musical journey began singing in church choirs for eight years, influenced by her mother, who was a professional singer. She has performed widely-from New York nightclubs with an eight-piece band to international shows in South Africa. She has also performed at veteran benefit concerts and telethons, including the Jerry Lewis and Danny Thomas Telethons. She has acted in independent film and her vocals feature on movie soundtracks. Recently, she performed for European parliamentarian Luigi de Magistris at Little Italy's Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral. In the business of both cheese and show, King represents the enduring traditions that define New York City.

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Karen King Shares 'Christmas Time in New York City' Video

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