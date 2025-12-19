Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) Returning To Where It All Began Next Summer

(Sonic PR) Synth-pop icons Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) will be returning to where it all began when they perform a headline show in Rochdale next summer.

The pioneering duo who recorded their debut single in the town bring their acclaimed 'Summer of Hits' tour to Rochdale Town Hall Square on Friday 7 August 2026, alongside special guests - post-punk legends Peter Hook & The Light, and Manchester's post-punk/funk band - A Certain Ratio.

With a career spanning more than four decades, over 40 million records sold worldwide, and 18 top 40 hits, OMD are one of Britain's best-loved and most influential pop groups. In 1979, they famously recorded the single 'Electricity' at Cargo Studios in Rochdale. Genre-defining hits followed, including Enola Gay, Maid of Orleans, Souvenir, and If You Leave, propelling them into the stratosphere and shaping the musical landscape of the 1980s.

Following 40th anniversary celebrations, they returned in 2023 with Bauhaus Staircase, their first studio album in six years. The record received widespread critical acclaim and marked a creative resurgence for the band who went on to play their biggest UK tour, culminating in their largest London show to date at the O2. US touring followed with spectacular performances at LA's Dark Wave and Cruel World festivals, and sold-out nights at the Greek Theatre.

OMD's live shows are packed with energy, nostalgia and synth-driven brilliance and they are promising a night of dancing and timeless hits when they return to Rochdale and headline one of the north's most spectacular heritage venues which has recently undergone a multi-million-pound revamp.

Joining OMD at the iconic location will be Peter Hook and The Light, the powerhouse post-punk band fronted by Joy Division and New Order co-founder Peter Hook, who also recorded at Cargo Studios, cementing Rochdale's crucial role in the post-punk and electronic music scene. They'll be playing a career-spanning set including seminal tracks from the rich back catalogue of Joy Division and New Order.

Opening the evening will be Manchester's post-punk/funk band A Certain Ratio. Formed in the late 1970s and signed to Tony Wilson's Factory Records they too recorded at Cargo Studios in Rochdale. Their latest album was released in 2020 and the band are recognised as one of the first exponents of punk-funk, fusing the energy and aggression of punk rock with the rhythms and musicianship of funk and soul.

Staged in partnership with Rochdale Borough Council and Rochdale Development Agency the special show is part of 'Rochdale Music Stories' - a campaign launched in October as part of the town's year as Greater Manchester Town of Culture, to shine a spotlight on Rochdale's longstanding influence on British music whilst promoting the next wave of talent.

Councillor Sue Smith, cabinet member for culture and co-operation at Rochdale Borough Council, said: "We're so excited to welcome these trailblazing bands for what will be an amazing evening packed with iconic hits. Our beautifully restored town hall square is a fabulous location and this concert will be a wonderful showcase for the town, attracting thousands of music fans for an unforgettable weekend, followed on the Saturday by Rochdale Feel Good Festival. I urge you to book your tickets now, and bring your dancing shoes in August!"

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