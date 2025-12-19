Star Bandz and Chance the Rapper Team Up For 'Touch The Ground'

(IC) Breakout Chicago rap sensation Star Bandz joins forces with Grammy-winning icon Chance the Rapper on their powerhouse new single and music video, "Touch The Ground," out now via Priority Records/Capitol Records.

The track fuels the meteoric rise of the 17-year-old phenom, masterfully blending her razor-sharp, drill-infused delivery with Chance the Rapper's signature Chicago soul. "Touch The Ground" is a hometown anthem that feels both inevitable and electric. Star Bandz charges the song with a fierce, fresh energy, while Chance the Rapper counters with his iconic melodic flow - their distinct style converging seamlessly.

Directed by Christian Loggins, the compelling music video spotlights the natural chemistry between the two artists. This collaboration marks a bold step forward for Star Bandz, deepening her sonic landscape while cementing her core identity with her Chicago roots.

"Touch The Ground" continues a red-hot streak for Star Bandz. Over the last few months, she built tremendous momentum with hits like "DIE," "Naw Yeah Fr," "2 Gravy," followed her explosive Lollapalooza debut, and rode the sustained success of viral hit "My Baby" with Sugarhill Ddot. Now by holding her own alongside one of Chicago's most legendary voices, Star Bandz proves she's not just part of the scene - she is shaping it for a new generation, becoming one of Chicago's most recognizable voices. Stay tuned for more updates to come soon.

The collaboration marks the latest chapter for Chance the Rapper, following the release of Star Line-his monumental independent album created with longtime collaborator DexLvL. Inspired in part by Marcus Garvey's Black Star Line and shaped by Chance's travels to Ghana, Jamaica, and global art fairs, the project blends hip-hop, soul, and experimental textures while remaining deeply rooted in Chicago and the Black diaspora. Star Line arrived to some of the strongest acclaim of Chance's career, debuting in the Top 10 on Billboard's Top Album Sales Chart, at #22 on the Billboard 200, and at #2 on Spotify's Top Albums Debut USA chart and #3 globally. Rolling Stone named the project one of their favorites of 2025, Barack Obama included the single "No More Old Men (feat. Jamila Woods)" among his favorite songs of the year, and USA TODAY hailed Star Line as "one of the best rap albums of 2025 - and one of the best albums, period."

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