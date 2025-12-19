Steve Aoki And KAAZE Stream 'Head Rush' EP

(Urban Rebel) 2x-Grammy-nominated artist and producer Steve Aoki has teamed up with Swedish producer KAAZE for their first collaborative EP, Head Rush. The new project sees the longtime friends reunite in the studio following recent hits "Won't Forget This Time (ft. John Martin)" and "Whole Again (ft. John Martin)" from Aoki's HiROQUEST albums. KAAZE also previously remixed Aoki's "Kyro" from HiROQUEST 2: Double Helix. On Head Rush, the pair merge Aoki's signature electro flair with KAAZE's distinctive Hot Tekno style, delivering a set of high-impact festival anthems.

The title track, "Head Rush," features techno artist Sarah De Warren and blends big-room energy with an emotive, vocal-driven edge. The EP rounds out with "Give It To Me" and "Self Control," two equally festival-ready cuts. Earlier this month, KAAZE joined Aoki on stage at Hypersonic Festival in Sydney and Melbourne, where the duo debuted both "Head Rush" and "Give It To Me" in front of thousands of fans.

"KAAZE and I have been talking about doing something together for years, and this EP finally captures that shared vision: high-energy, emotional, euphoric," Aoki shares. "Both 'Head Rush' and 'Give It To Me' take you straight to that festival moment where everything just lifts. It's big-room energy with heart, exactly the kind of music that reminds me why I started doing this in the first place."

"It's always a blast to jump in the studio with Steve!" exclaims KAAZE. "When we started working on this EP, the goal was simple: make something that absolutely destroys the festival stage. Every drop, every melody, every vocal across all tracks is designed to make people lose themselves in the moment." Stream and download the EP here

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