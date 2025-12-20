Claire Guerreso Streaming New Song 'I Won't Give Up'

(Facci) Singer-Songwriter Claire Guerreso is thrilled to release her new single "I Won't Give Up" that is out now on all platforms. You may recognize her music from such shows as, Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, Reign, Lucifer, Pretty Little Liars, Shades of Blue, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, American Ninja Warrior, and many more.

Claire says, "I wrote 'I Won't Give Up' as a mantra of determination through hardship after losing someone very special to me. It feels right to be releasing it now before the holidays when life can feel extra heavy. This song is for anyone who's facing or has faced hard moments and could use a reminder of their own strength. It carries the same heart as my song 'Ashes,' and I truly hope it resonates with you."

Claire Guerreso encapsulates a multi-faceted sound fusing indie-pop, rock, electronic, and soul. She is drawn to music that dials in on deep emotions. Her airy, unearthly tone perfectly ties together each song. She specializes in making and performing music for media outlets such as film and TV as well as writing with and for other artists. Her ability to write and sing many different genres has taken her music around the world. Equally apt at writing dark, ethereal songs, upbeat dance tracks, and introspective ballads, Claire imparts depth into her songs with her haunting, compelling voice and melodies.

Related Stories

News > Claire Guerreso