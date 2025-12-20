DaBaby Releases Two New Songs

(IC) Multi-platinum global superstar DaBaby returns today with two new single releases, continuing a steady run of music as he builds momentum toward his next full-length project.

The first release, "OUT YA BUSINESS," finds DaBaby in his familiar sharp-tongued mode, delivering direct bars with the confidence and urgency that have defined his catalog. The track reinforces the idea of staying out of the way and DaBaby's ability to cut through the noise with an unapologetic perspective and precision.

Serving as the focus single, "PAPER LOW" leans into a more reflective lane, pairing grounded lyricism with a measured delivery that highlights DaBaby's focus on consistency, independence, and staying locked in amid outside distractions. Together, the two tracks showcase his range while keeping the spotlight squarely on the music.

Both releases arrive following his recent single "LETTER TO MY YN," a motivational record aimed at the younger generation. The song was accompanied by a "Belly"-inspired music video starring DaBaby alongside his nephew, Messiah, and centers on guidance, accountability, and avoiding the traps that can derail young lives. The release further highlighted DaBaby's focus on mentorship, family, and personal responsibility, themes that continue to surface as he builds toward the next album he's been teasing across his social media platforms. While details remain under wraps, recent posts point to an artist actively recording and refining his next chapter, offering fans a taste of what's to come.

Like his musical domination, DaBaby continues to expand his charitable reach and give back to his community. In honor of his late brother, Glenn Johnson, who tragically lost his life to suicide, he launched DaBaby Cares during Suicide Prevention Month in 2024. This initiative focuses on raising mental health awareness, breaking the stigma, and providing resources for both youth and adults facing mental health challenges. Its first event at West Charlotte High School provided vital mental health resources and distributed his Youth Mental Health 101 Resource Guide to over 200 students.

A leading rapper of his generation, DaBaby has soared to multi-platinum and chart success around the world. His songs have over 25 billion streams worldwide and he has 53 singles on Billboard's Hot 100 chart including the runaway No. 1 smash hit "Rockstar," that year's song of the summer. Last year's HOW TF IS THIS A MIXTAPE? became his eighth Billboard 200 album and a string of hit teamups with That Mexican OT ("Point Em Out)," Skilla Baby ("Judy") and DDG ("Motion") have expanded his ever-growing list of top-tier collaborations and track record of proven hits.

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