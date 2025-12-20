EST Gee Shares New Track 'Supreme Sanders'

(Interscope) EST Gee shares an early gift with his new single "Supreme Sanders," a speaker-crushing track that celebrates the signs of his hard-won success and the steps that he took to make it this far.

EST Gee fired up fans by teasing "Supreme Sanders" on his socials, appearing in the studio wearing the same rare leather jacket referenced on the hypnotic hook - "Brown Supreme Vanson, I feel like Shedeur Sanders / Wrist AP 200 Gs, I can't get cancelled." With his go-to producer FOREVEROLLING, EST Gee then embodies that too-big-to-fail mentality, grinding over crushing bass, snapping drums, and heavy keys.

"Supreme Sanders" continues a powerful and prolific 2025 for EST Gee, who last month shared "Thug Club," a masterclass in block etiquette - delivered in a single relentless yet reflective verse - that inspired BET to write, "You'll want this one in your weekend rotation," HotNewHipHop to note, "He knows how to turn up his audience," and RGM to add, "It's the kind of track that will give Gee's opps goosebumps."

Before that, EST Gee dropped his surprise summer project My World, stirring up love from the likes of XXL, NPR, okayplayer., VIBE, and hnhh, who wrote, "Gee seizes the moment... letting every other rapper know that it's his world and everyone else is just living in it." The 14-song set finds strength in rawness, with just one guest (CMG boss Yo Gotti) joining EST Gee at his most primal, rocking a head-down, workmanlike flow that packs vivid storytelling and wry wisdom into subtly masterful rhyme schemes.

My World was led by "Take my time Geeski SH Feb 23," a lyrical parable about patience and loyalty set to a soulful beat, and went on to launch the hustler's anthem "GEESKI SHAKE July 13," the melodic and emotional "Tug of War March17," and the darkly documentarian "Above the Rim 0529." EST Gee displays confidence and vulnerability as he looks back at the winding road that made him the artist he is today.

That full-length project was actually EST Gee's second in 2025 following I Ain't Feeling You, a dynamic set of vivid observations, street tales, and punch lines including singles "Houstonatlantaville" featuring Lil Baby and Travis Scott, "My Love" with Veeze and Rylo Rodriguez, and "RIP LU MIKE." February brought the Bonus Edition along with "Flash," which features ascendant Chicago rapper BloodHound Q50.

Keep watching closely as EST Gee blazes a path into 2026. As he says on "Supreme Sanders," "If I ain't ballin, turn the TV off or change the channel."

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