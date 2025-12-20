MIKA Releases 'Immortal Love' Video

(Republic) Multi-platinum, BRIT Award-winning, and GRAMMY-nominated global pop visionary MIKA releases the official music video for his new single "Immortal Love", the latest offering from his forthcoming album Hyperlove out January 23 via Republic Records.
To celebrate this new era, MIKA will bring his dazzling, kaleidoscopic live show back to North America next spring. The Spinning Out Tour North America launches April 29, 2026, in Boston before making its way through major cities including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, Austin, and more.
For nearly two decades, MIKA has been one of pop music's most distinctive voices, pairing boundary-pushing creativity with global commercial success. Born Michael Holbrook Penniman Jr., he burst onto the international stage with the 2007 hit "Grace Kelly" and the multi-platinum debut Life in Cartoon Motion, which sold over 8 million albums, generated 2.8 billion streams, and topped charts in 12 countries. His catalogue includes acclaimed releases such as The Boy Who Knew Too Much, The Origin of Love, No Place in Heaven, and My Name Is Michael Holbrook, along with collaborations with Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande, Gregg Wells, and more. Beyond the studio, MIKA is a celebrated television personality, serving as a judge on X Factor Italy, a coach on The Voice France, and host of the Rose d'Or-winning Stasera Casa Mika. In 2020, following the Beirut explosion, he produced the global benefit event I Love Beirut, raising over €1 million for relief efforts and reaching audiences in 106 countries.
MIKA's sterling new album, Hyperlove, marks his first English-language studio release since 2019 and finds him returning to the piano as the core of his songwriting, while exploring the tension between human emotion and technology. Built entirely from analogue and vintage sources, it showcases his classically trained voice, his flair for pop craft, and the emotional authenticity that has defined his career. Hyperlove introduces a new era for MIKA, one fueled by curiosity, craftsmanship, and a belief in the possibility of music to connect and transcend.
Spinning Out Tour North America Dates:
April 29 Boston, MA Citizens House of Blues
May 1 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring
May 2 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17
May 4 Laval, QC Place Bell
May 5 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
May 7 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre
May 9 Dallas, TX Factory in Deep Ellum
May 10 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater
May 13 Los Angeles, CA Orpheum Theatre
May 14 San Francisco, CA The Castro *SOLD OUT*
Hear MIKA's New Album 'Hyperlove'
MIKA Releases 'Immortal Love' Video
MIKA Announces The Spinning Out Tour North America
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