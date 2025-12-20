.

MIKA Releases 'Immortal Love' Video

12-20-2025
MIKA Releases 'Immortal Love' Video

(Republic) Multi-platinum, BRIT Award-winning, and GRAMMY-nominated global pop visionary MIKA releases the official music video for his new single "Immortal Love", the latest offering from his forthcoming album Hyperlove out January 23 via Republic Records.

To celebrate this new era, MIKA will bring his dazzling, kaleidoscopic live show back to North America next spring. The Spinning Out Tour North America launches April 29, 2026, in Boston before making its way through major cities including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, Austin, and more.

For nearly two decades, MIKA has been one of pop music's most distinctive voices, pairing boundary-pushing creativity with global commercial success. Born Michael Holbrook Penniman Jr., he burst onto the international stage with the 2007 hit "Grace Kelly" and the multi-platinum debut Life in Cartoon Motion, which sold over 8 million albums, generated 2.8 billion streams, and topped charts in 12 countries. His catalogue includes acclaimed releases such as The Boy Who Knew Too Much, The Origin of Love, No Place in Heaven, and My Name Is Michael Holbrook, along with collaborations with Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande, Gregg Wells, and more. Beyond the studio, MIKA is a celebrated television personality, serving as a judge on X Factor Italy, a coach on The Voice France, and host of the Rose d'Or-winning Stasera Casa Mika. In 2020, following the Beirut explosion, he produced the global benefit event I Love Beirut, raising over €1 million for relief efforts and reaching audiences in 106 countries.
MIKA's sterling new album, Hyperlove, marks his first English-language studio release since 2019 and finds him returning to the piano as the core of his songwriting, while exploring the tension between human emotion and technology. Built entirely from analogue and vintage sources, it showcases his classically trained voice, his flair for pop craft, and the emotional authenticity that has defined his career. Hyperlove introduces a new era for MIKA, one fueled by curiosity, craftsmanship, and a belief in the possibility of music to connect and transcend.

Spinning Out Tour North America Dates:
April 29 Boston, MA Citizens House of Blues
May 1 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring
May 2 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17
May 4 Laval, QC Place Bell
May 5 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
May 7 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre
May 9 Dallas, TX Factory in Deep Ellum
May 10 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater
May 13 Los Angeles, CA Orpheum Theatre
May 14 San Francisco, CA The Castro *SOLD OUT*

Related Stories
Watch MIKA's 'Excuses For Love' Video

Hear MIKA's New Album 'Hyperlove'

MIKA Releases 'Immortal Love' Video

MIKA Announces The Spinning Out Tour North America

Bloom Get 'Tongue Tied' With Yours Truly's Mikaila Delgado

News > MIKA

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Watch Billy Morrison and Dexter Holland Team Up With 'Never Gonna Change'- Sleep Theory Surprise Release Unexpected Covers EP- Lost Rick Derringer Song- more

Day In Country

Watch Russell Dickerson And Fetty Wap's 'BOOTS' Video- Alan Jackson Rocks Over 80,000 Fans At All-Star Farewell Concert- RaeLynn and Rhett Akins- more

Day In Pop

Usher and Chris Brown Share Recap Of The R&B Tour Kick Off- BTS Set To Launch 'BTS THE CITY 'ARIRANG' LONDON'- Madonna Confessions II Pop-Up- more

Reviews

Scottsdale's Talking Stick Resort Named Best Arizona Casino, Has Big Shows Coming Including Foreigner and Gene Simmons

Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)

Yes - Aurora

Celebrate America 250 at Freedom Fest at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

Judy Whitmore - This is Home

Latest News

Watch Billy Morrison and Dexter Holland Team Up With 'Never Gonna Change'

Sleep Theory Surprise Release Unexpected Covers EP

Lost Rick Derringer Song 'United States' Released For America's 250th

The Kinks' 'Brothers' Exhibition Coming To Gibson Garage London

Nonpoint Release 'Is It' Video And Announce New Album

Kamelot Release 'Ashen World' Video

Paul Laine Shares 'Love Me Or Leave Me' Visualizer

Bob Weir Celebration Added To The Great South Bay Music Festival

Motionless In White and Skylar Grey Take 'R.I.P.' To No. 1

Enslaved Collaborate With Blackfeet Nation Elder On 'Spirit Healer'

Watch The Lazy Eyes' 'Always In The Back Of My Mind' Video

Singled Out: A Heavy Quiet's Downsider