PEACH PRC Announces 'Porcelain' Album

(Republic) Global pop-sensation PEACH PRC has announced her debut album PORCELAIN will be released on March 20th and is available to pre-order and pre-save from today.

The highly anticipated Porcelain album marks the most transformative chapter in Peach PRC's artistry to date. A body of work that seamlessly bridges the glitter-charged, pink-fairy world of Peach PRC with the raw humanity of Shaylee.

"I'm in the middle of becoming someone else," Peach says. "The last time I did that was years ago, when I became Peach Porcelain from Shaylee, and entered into the world of stripping and everything that came with that. Now, it feels like I'm in another porcelain stage."

The result is a glorious excavation of the self, a musical, self-made chrysalis in which Peach PRC falls apart and puts herself back together. She's stronger and wiser, sure - but forever grateful to everything that came before. Porcelain is an apt title for it; the ceramic might have a reputation for being fragile, but in reality, porcelain is incredibly durable, incredibly strong.

The announcement arrives alongside the release of the album's second single 'Out Loud', a shimmering confession wrapped in Peach's signature pop brilliance, is a yearning anthem about being in a secret relationship and wishing that love could be seen without fear or consequence "If I'm patient... one day she'll love me out loud."

Shares Peach PRC, "everything about the way I wrote Out Loud, down to the intonation and the drum pattern, was to make it feel desperate. Sometimes I'm writing from a very naive and human place because I want to remember how it felt. I don't want to look back on a song about how I know deep down that a closeted relationship can't last, that I'm accepting that with maturity and moving on, when really I'm holding on, stamping my feet, crying in anguish and refusing to accept that my love could be doomed. I don't want it to be self-delusion or blind faith; I want to believe that despite thousands of love stories like mine throughout history that all ended the same way, somehow mine is different, because it has to be. "

On Porcelain, it's abundantly clear that Peach PRC has reached new heights as a pop songwriter. Her lyrics are as sharp as they've ever been, weaving through complex, multi-layered themes in devastating, succinct verse atop a shimmering soundscape of euro-pop inspired synthesisers and kicks.

With gorgeous pop production by Konstantin Kersting (Tones and I, Milky Chance, Mallrat) and Larzz Principato (Dua Lipa, Tate McRae, Halsey), Harry Charles (King Princess, One Republic, Renee Rapp), and Space Primates (FIFTY FIFTY, Alesso, Stray Kids) and the co-writing prowess of Ryan Linvill (Dermot Kennedy, Conan Gray, and Chappell Roan's Casual), JBACH (Ava Max, Jason Derulo, Stray Kids), Porcelain evokes the cutting-edge of modern pop while embracing the classic era of early 2000s Britney Spears, Katy Perry, and EDM legends Infernal.

Having captivated audiences and tastemakers with the release of her chart-topping Manic Dream Pixie EP in 2023, debuting #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart and achieving up to tens of millions of streams globally, today's news arrives on a wave of momentum following the release of Porcelain's lead single 'Miss Erotica', and the announcement of her Wandering Spirit Tour across Australia and New Zealand, further cementing Peach PRC's rise as one of pop's most compelling new storytellers and influential new-gen pop visionaries.

'Miss Erotica', a love letter to erotic performance and the showgirls who shaped her early adulthood, peaked at #1 Most Played on triple j, reached Top 50 National on Shazam and has now surpassed 500k global streams, while on release Peach PRC was the Cover Artist on Apple Music Superbloom and Spotify Pop N Fresh playlists. The video for 'Miss Erotica' was directed by Marias Jones and chosen as Video's Of The Week for Rolling Stone Australia and ABC's RAGE.

On the live front, Peach PRC has also been announced to perform at Party In The Paddock Festival in Feb 2026. Most recently she returned from North America having performed at All Things Go Music Festival in Washington D.C. and New York City, and the UK, for the Bludfest Festival.

The Porcelain album will be available on Vinyl and CD via the official Peach PRC store.

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