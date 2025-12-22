21 Savage Takes 'What Happened to the Streets?' To No. 1

(Epic) 21 Savage's new solo album, What Happened to the Streets?, his fourth solo album, debuts at no. 3 on the Billboard 200 this week with a 70,000-plus sales projection, marking his fourth consecutive solo debut inside the top 3 on the chart in his career. The release marks Savage's Fourth consecutive solo album to debut within the Top 3, continuing a career-long streak that has seen him never debut outside the Top 5 across all four solo albums and three collaborative projects.

The 14-track set also charts no. 1 on Billboards' Top R&B Hip Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts, while securing Top 5 placement on the Top Album Sales and Top Streaming album charts .

The album's release was accentuated by its cryptic, headline-making rollout during Art Basel Week 2025 in Miami, where What Happened to the Streets? was teased through a series of high-profile activations featuring 21 Savage in collaboration with acclaimed British-Nigerian designer and artist SLAWN. During the week, SLAWN unveiled all four meticulously designed album covers at prominent exhibitions including Prizm, Scope, and other premier Art Basel Venues.

The headline-making unveiling preempted Savage's official reveal at Atlanta's High Museum as part of a 15-piece art installation with SLAWN, which included the official, Kerry James Marshall-inspired album artworks for Savage's fourth LP, What Happened to the Streets? The covers have all been printed 2,100 times each, and are available for individual purchase via Savage's online store here.

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