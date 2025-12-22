DaBaby Marks His Birthday With 'Out Ya Business' Video

(IC) Multi-platinum global superstar DaBaby marks his birthday with the release of the official music video for "OUT YA BUSINESS," a striking black-and-white visual directed by Nick Mays that amplifies both the record's message and the moment he's currently in as an artist.

Set inside a school, the video opens with DaBaby alone in an empty classroom, rapping from the front of the room with conviction and clarity. As his verses unfold, students gradually fill the space, listening closely as his words carry weight beyond the walls. The clip then widens its scope, following the students through the rhythms of everyday school life, congregating in hallways and the gym, fighting in the bathroom, smoking after school, while DaBaby's voice remains present in the background, serving as a guiding force and quiet warning at once.

Released on DaBaby's birthday, the video lands as both a statement and a reflection. It builds directly on the urgency of "OUT YA BUSINESS," a track defined by sharp perspective and an insistence on staying focused amid distraction. The visual brings that ethos to life, pairing his emphatic delivery with scenes that underline the choices young people face daily.

The video follows the recent release of "OUT YA BUSINESS" alongside "PAPER LOW," the focus track from his latest pair of singles. While "OUT YA BUSINESS" cuts through noise with directness and resolve, "PAPER LOW" offers a more measured, introspective look at discipline, independence, and consistency. Together, the records and now the video reflect an artist operating with purpose and momentum.

These releases also arrive on the heels of "LETTER TO MY YN," a motivational single aimed at the younger generation that featured a Belly-inspired video starring DaBaby and his nephew, Messiah. Themes of guidance, accountability, and responsibility continue to surface across his recent work, forming a through-line as he steadily builds toward his next album, which he has been quietly teasing across social media.

Like his musical domination, DaBaby continues to expand his charitable reach and give back to his community. In honor of his late brother, Glenn Johnson, who tragically lost his life to suicide, he launched DaBaby Cares during Suicide Prevention Month in 2024. This initiative focuses on raising mental health awareness, breaking the stigma, and providing resources for both youth and adults facing mental health challenges. Its first event at West Charlotte High School provided vital mental health resources and distributed his Youth Mental Health 101 Resource Guide to over 200 students.

A leading rapper of his generation, DaBaby has soared to multi-platinum and chart success around the world. His songs have over 25 billion streams worldwide, and he has 53 singles on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, including the runaway No. 1 smash hit "Rockstar," that year's song of the summer. Last year's HOW TF IS THIS A MIXTAPE? became his eighth Billboard 200 album, and a string of hit teamups with That Mexican OT ("Point Em Out"), Skilla Baby ("Judy"), and DDG ("Motion") have expanded his ever-growing list of top-tier collaborations and track record of proven hits.

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