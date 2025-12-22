Theo Bleak Looks Back Over This Past Year With 'Bargaining' Mixtape

(BHM) Scottish indie artist Theo Bleak is excited to unveil Bargaining, a new collection of songs available everywhere now. Bargaining is a mixtape filled with heartfelt confessions, musings on grief, and desire for connection.

Written throughout a transformative year in the raw songwriter's life, in conversation with the journals of her late great uncle, Theo Bleak excavates every bad experience for the sake of her songs, documenting cathartic moments of pain and hope.

"A chronological mixtape of my year through the most intense stage of grief I experienced- bargaining. Coming to terms with change, which felt unsurpassable, deep love, and brutal honesty," Theo Bleak explains. "My mixtape was recorded at each of the rawest, saddest moments. The creak of my studio chair was audible in some of the tracks where I sat down to reason with my life, my mistakes, and my choices.

I navigated the mess of my life over the last year, inspired by the complex philosophy hidden within simple sentiments, imparted through my late Great Uncle's journals. I read and annotated these, rich with his passion for cycling. These diaries begin in 1966, and although John died in the early 2000s, I could feel the friendship as though the veil was thin between the living and the dead. My best friend." Stream the mixtape here

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