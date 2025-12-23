Destiny's Child Iconic Reimagined Tribute Kicking Off January 9th

(Juice Consulting) Coming to six U.S. cities in 2026, from Houston to Miami, experience the power of Destiny's Child's music like never before - live, intimate, and glowing. Destiny's Child: Iconic Reimagined Tribute celebrates the hits that defined a generation - from "Say My Name" to "Survivor" - through the elegance of a live string quintet surrounded by thousands of candles. A powerful homage to empowerment, harmony, and legacy.

The candlelight experience transforms breathtaking venues across the U.S. into immersive, candlelit concert settings that celebrate the power of live music artistry. Each performance connects audiences through an elegant culture, community, and emotion.

The Destiny's Child Iconic Reimagined Tribute is kicking off in Houston, Texas on January 9, 2026 and hitting a variety of cities in early 2026. For the Houston date, Mathew Knowles will be joining to share about the origins of Destiny's Child and stories of the creative process and pivotal moments behind the group's sound and identity.

Come celebrate three decades of Destiny's Child's greatest hits, bringing iconic songs to life and honoring the group's themes of empowerment, sisterhood and self resilience. Get tickets here

Related Stories

News > Destiny's Child