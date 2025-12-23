Hurricane Shares New Rap Ballad 'My Life'

(Audible Treats) Hurricane Wisdom became one of 2025's breakout rap stars on the back of his pure tenor and plaintive melodies. Today, Hurricane shares "My Life," a new rap ballad. Debuted as a freestyle during Hurricane's recent tour, and performed last week during On The Radar's "All-Star Cypher Vol. 2," the song finds the young rapper reflecting on faith, perseverance, and his rapid rise to the top of the rap game over a gentle piano melody and thumping low end: "Cash rules everything around me, no way around it/Sh*t, it ain't about the climb, it's the mountain," he sings. "My Life" lands as the North Florida native prepares a new showcase for his vocals, announcing The Live Sessions Vol. 1, a series of stripped-down, coming December 25th via Rebel/gamma.

The Live Sessions Vol. 1 concludes an astonishing 2025 for the 24-year-old Hurricane Wisdom, who established himself as one of rap music's most-exciting rising stars. After elevating in Summer 2024 with "Giannis" (over 60 million streams across platforms), named one of the best songs of that year by Pitchfork, Hurricane boosted his profile with two high-quality projects in 2025. In February, Hurricane dropped Perfect Storm. Home to "Giannis" (Remix) ft. Polo G, and additional hits like "Drugs Callin" and "On God" ft. Raq Baby, Perfect Storm charted on the Billboard 200 for three weeks (#126 peak).

During the summer, Hurricane tore up the scene with a series of singles, including "Woosah" (which peaked at #9 for YouTube trending and #40 on the YouTube Top Music Video chart), "Afraid" (reached #12 on YouTube's Trending Chart), "Powerhouse," which Hurricane debuted on Kai Cenat's Mafiathon stream with On The Radar, reached the Top 10 of YouTube's Trending Chart, and #89 on YouTube's Music Video chart, and, "OT," which reached the Top 5 of YouTube's Trending Chart, and #86 on the YouTube Music Video Charts. Those singles and more appeared on Perfect Storm: Sorry 4 The Rain. More than a deluxe, Perfect Storm: Sorry 4 The Rain brings 17 original songs, not yet collected on any project, landing multiple weeks on the Billboard 200 with a peak of #54, debuting in the Top Ten of Billboard's Top Independent Albums chart and at #16 on Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

The success of Sorry 4 The Rain was driven by a high-wattage remix to Hurricane's viral hit "Drugs Callin," featuring Lil Baby. Updating Future's classic "Perkys Callin'" for a new era, "Drugs Callin" racked up over 40 million streams across platforms and 22 million views on YouTube, while the remix music video reached #1 on Youtube's Trending Chart. Complex placed "Drugs Callin" (Remix) at #36 on their list of 2025's 50 Best Songs, and at #23 on their list of 2025's 30 Best Rap Songs.

When Perfect Storm: Sorry 4 The Rain made landfall, Hurricane Wisdom's hotness became undeniable. He performed "Rich Dropout" as his Lyrical Lemonade's Lunch Break Freestyle (1.5 million views), and most recently, made a standout appearance during On The Radar's 2nd All-Star Cypher. The young rapper recently wrapped his "Perfect Storm: No Umbrellas Tour," a headlining tour featuring several sold out dates.

Keeping the pressure on as he storms his way into 2026, Hurricane Wisdom is ready to make a Category 5 impact on the industry. Keep an eye out... a storm is coming. Stream "My Life" here.

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