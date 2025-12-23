Max Dean Remixes Timbaland's 'The Way I Are'

(Interscope) London-based house sensation Max Dean has just released his official remix to Timbaland's iconic 2007 smash hit, "The Way I Are". The track delivers a fresh, house-driven reinterpretation, masterfully blending the original's nostalgic pull with Max Dean's signature sound: a fusion of classic club rhythms and razor-sharp contemporary production. Listen to "The Way I Are" (Max Dean Remix) here.

Max Dean's trajectory from scene newcomer to headline-level artist continues its meteoric rise. His momentum is underscored by a recent win for "Best Track Award" at the 2025 DJ Mag "Best of British" awards for the viral sensation "Cant Decide," with Locky & Luke Dean. After storming TikTok, the single has solidified as a streaming powerhouse, amassing over 48M streams on Spotify alone. This accolade builds on his recognition as one of Mixmag's 'Breakthrough DJ's Of The Year.'

While continuing to carve out a distant path by staying true to his groove-heavy, retro-inspired roots, Max Dean has continued to stand out and build massive credibility while seamlessly bridging underground appeal with modern club energy. Alongside his cousin Luke Dean, Max is a driving force behind their NEXUP RECZ, an explosive label and event brand rapidly reshaping the UK dance landscape. NEXUP RECZ has already thrown 15,000-person takeovers at venues like DRUMSHEDS and The Warehouse Project in Manchester, along with a recent headline show at Space Miami signaling their fast-growing international presence. Next year, Max Dean x Luke Dean are set to play at Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on Friday, April 10 & 17. Stay tuned for more live dates to be announced soon.

Related Stories

News > Max Dean