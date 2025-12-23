Poiison Gives Back For The Holidays

(he Forefront Group) Queens native and recording artist Poiison returned to her hometown this holiday season to host "My Heart, My Homie - A Holiday Giveback," a community-centered event held at her former middle school, Elizabeth Blackwell M.S. 210Q, supporting local students and families during the holidays.

The event provided families with free haircuts, Adidas apparel, haircare and skincare products, and other essential items, made possible through partnerships with local organizations and sponsors. Centered on uplifting youth and giving back, the day marked a full-circle moment for Poiison, who once walked the halls of MS 210Q herself.

"I chose to do this give back event during the holidays because this season is all about giving. I decided to come back to this part of Queens because this is where I'm from. People might look at the neighborhood from the outside and think everything is good just because the houses look nice but that doesn't mean we aren't struggling," Poiison says of the event. "That's why I'm coming back home to give back. Queens made me who I am, and during the holidays, I want to show that same love right here in my community."

Designed to foster connection and community, the giveback featured hands-on engagement, strong on-site visuals, and moments of celebration throughout the day. Adding to the excitement, Queens rapper Bay Swag made a surprise appearance, joining Poiison in supporting the students and families in attendance.

"My Heart, My Homie" reflects Poiison's ongoing commitment to pouring into the community that helped shape her journey, using her platform to create meaningful, real-world impact during the holiday season.

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