Sammy Virji Shares Four Tet Remix Of '925'

(IC) Following the runaway success of his sophomore album Same Day Cleaning, Sammy Virji returns with a standout reinterpretation of one of the record's most celebrated moments. Out now via Astralwerks, Four Tet delivers an unmistakable remix of "925," the collaborative cut with Chris Lake - marking a landmark crossover between two defining forces in contemporary electronic music. Listen here.

A true pioneer, Four Tet has spent decades reshaping the electronic landscape, celebrated for his emotive, detail-rich productions that seamlessly bridge club culture, ambient music and experimental sound design. His rework of "925" pulls the track into a richly textured atmosphere that is unmistakably his own.

The remix arrives as Sammy Virji continues to cement his position at the forefront of the global UKG resurgence. His viral DJ Mag set and Radio 1 residency, including a widely praised Essential Mix, propelled him into a new tier of recognition, while Same Day Cleaning has since earned a Best Producer win at DJ Mag's Best of British Awards 2025.

Momentum shows no signs of slowing. Sammy recently announced his biggest-ever headline shows at London's Alexandra Palace on April 17 and 18 2026, both of which sold out rapidly, alongside a run of international dates including Asia, a B2B with Fred again.. in Chicago, and a huge Finsbury Park show confirmed for August 2026.

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