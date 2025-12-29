Ally Evenson Previews 'Speed Kills' Album With 'Turning Turning' Stream

(Atlantic Records) Putting a bow on an action-packed 2025, rising alternative-pop singer-songwriter Ally Evenson caps off the year with an introspective new single, titled "Turning Turning." The new song is out now via Assemble Sound/Atlantic RecordsTurning Turning" sets the stage for what promises to be a momentous 2026 with the anticipated release of her sophomore album, SPEED KILLS, out everywhere on February 20.

Ally took the reins and produced "Turning Turning" with creative partner-in-crime nydge and Kim Vi. Across the track, synths bubble, oscillate, and pop beneath her infectious delivery as chord changes squeak down the neck of an acoustic guitar. Getting reflective, she looks for clarity and laments, "Do you ever wish you could undo? Make it feel brand new?" The tempo accelerates, and she leans into a hypnotic refrain, "Turning turning I'll keep the fire burning." The unshakable melody immediately resonates, urging you to let go and let life take its course.

"This song is a little whimsical tune about self-reflection and letting things happen," shares Ally. "Trying to control your surroundings is so exhausting and almost impossible."

"Turning Turning" arrives on the heels of her latest release, "AFO," which RANGE Magazine hailed as a "visceral, queer power trip." RANGE exclusively premiered the song's music video, which provides a perfect glimpse into the dark, perverse, and campy visual world that shapes the new album.

Prior, "Strawberry" quickly raised its hand as a fan-favorite. Gaining momentum on socials, the track captured the attention of outlets including The Luna Collective, which described the song as an "auditory whirlwind," as well as Ones To Watch, which cited it as a release they "can't get enough of." The song even made its way to New Music Friday aficionado Joe Jonas's November 14th playlist.

Over the course of 14 tracks, Ally's forthcoming album sees her process the aftershocks of a breakup: the ensuing anxiety, profound sadness, newfound confidence, and ultimately, self-actualization. Co-producing with longtime collaborator and trusted musical confidant nydge, she's in the driver's seat on SPEED KILLS.

She sums it up best, "All of these songs are about me and my life. You're getting who I am on SPEED KILLS. This is a study of myself."

Ally first teased this new chapter with the supercharged "Phetamines." Met with enthusiastic praise, Off The Record raved, "Evenson's brilliance lies in the unexpected sonic twists and turns," while PLEASER lauded, "she's embracing her campier side, poking fun at personal grievances, and incorporating sounds for the sake of psychological satisfaction."

Named by Pigeons & Planes as one of "25 Artists to Watch in 2025," Ally Evenson has garnered both critical acclaim and a rapidly growing fanbase with her potent alt-pop songcraft, fueled by equal parts emotional introspection and intellectual bite. Her 2024 full-length debut, BLUE SUPER LOVE, earned recognition from publications like Pitchfork, and she's continued to hone her talents on stage, with tour runs supporting Wallice, The Japanese House, and Band of Horses, as well as touring the US and Europe as a guitarist alongside her good friend Chloe Moriondo.

Now, Ally Evenson continues her already remarkable knack for self-aware songwriting and sharp-edged reflection, paving the way for an exciting body of work to come.

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Ally Evenson Previews 'Speed Kills' Album With 'Turning Turning' Stream

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