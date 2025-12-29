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Artemas Shares Surprise Single 'Time Alone W U'

By Official Announcement | Published: Dec 29, 2025 1:23 PM EST
Artemas Shares Surprise Single 'Time Alone W U'

(align PR) BRIT Award-nominated singer/songwriter Artemas closes out an incredible year with the exciting surprise release of his new single "time alone w u." Artemas leans fully into his role of lover-boy on this hypnotisingly catchy alt-pop single, continuing his powerful run post-LOVERCORE.

This latest release follows recent standalone singles "before we say goodbye" which came out earlier this month, and "you and i could never be friends," which came out in late November, both of which gained instant, record-breaking engagement upon their spontaneous drops. Capping it off, Artemas graces the December cover of BASIC Magazine which came out last week.

This release caps a standout year for Artemas, marked by major career milestones. His global hit "i like the way you kiss me" has officially earned a RIAA 3× Platinum certification, while "if you think i'm pretty" is now RIAA Platinum.

Artemas' momentum continues into 2026 with LOVERCORE On Tour, where he will return to the stage beginning February 3rd in London before continuing across all major cities in North America.

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Artemas Releases Surprise Single 'More Than Just A Little Bit'

Artemas Shares Surprise Single 'Time Alone W U'

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