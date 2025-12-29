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Yoshiki Makes Surprise Appearance At Jonas Brothers Barclays Center Concert

By Official Announcement | Published: Dec 29, 2025 1:28 PM EST
Yoshiki Makes Surprise Appearance At Jonas Brothers Barclays Center Concert

(BHM) In an unforgettable moment of musical magic, global icon Yoshiki joined the Jonas Brothers onstage for a stunning surprise performance during their sold-out JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour finale at Barclays Center on December 22, 2025.

The legendary leader of X Japan, fresh off a flight from Japan and arriving mere minutes before his cue, delivered a flawless impromptu piano rendition of the band's beloved hit "Fly With Me," captivating over 18,000 ecstatic fans and cementing yet another landmark in his trailblazing U.S. presence.

The historic collaboration highlighted an evening brimming with surprises, featuring guest appearances by JoJo, Norah Jones, Sombr, and more. YOSHIKI's seamless integration - blending his classical mastery and rock edge without a single rehearsal - electrified the arena, showcasing his extraordinary talent and the universal power of music to bridge cultures and generations.

"This moment with the Jonas Brothers was truly pure magic," said YOSHIKI. "It reminded me once again that music knows no borders. It was a profound honor to share the stage with such talented artists in New York, and it inspires me to deepen my connections with fans in the United States and worldwide. I'm deeply grateful to the brothers for trusting me and diving into this unrehearsed performance together."

YOSHIKI's legendary career continues to redefine boundaries. As the first Japanese musician in history to be named to TIME magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2025, and the first Japanese artist in nearly 100 years to receive hand and footprint honors at TCL Chinese Theatre in 2023, he remains a pioneering force. Leading X Japan to sell out Madison Square Garden in 2014, headlining sold-out classical concerts at Carnegie Hall (2017, 2023) and Royal Albert Hall (2023), and collaborating with icons like Bono, will. i.am, St. Vincent, Queen, The Chainsmokers, Skrillex, and KISS, YOSHIKI has also composed for the Golden Globes and performed the U.S. National Anthem at Dodger Stadium in 2024. Watch video of the performance here.

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Yoshiki Makes Surprise Appearance At Jonas Brothers Barclays Center Concert

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