Doechii Taps SZA For 'Girl, Get Up' Single

(IC) Doechii closes this iconic chapter and prepares to work on her album but first takes a necessary exhale on "girl, get up." With SZA. With raw, unapologetic lyricism, she gets it all off her chest, unpacking everything from her life, her career and her nonlinear climb from hunger to the heights. She confronts the noise head-on, addressing doubters, believers and the tired "industry plant" narrative with sharp honesty, wit and self-awareness.

The result is a fearless statement piece - part testimony, part reckoning - that underscores how you can't manufacture destiny, only answer its call. The visualizer was directed by James Mackel, who also helmed Doechii's GRAMMY-nominated video for "Anxiety."

Doechii wrote the new track with SZA, Jahlil Gunter and Darius Scott. Produced by Jay Versace (Tyler, the Creator, SZA), the song also features a sample of "What Happened To That Boy" by Baby ft. Clipse, which was written by Charles Hugo, Gene Thornton, Terrence Thornton, Bryan Williams and Pharrell Williams. "girl, get up." is the final song from Doechii's "Swamp Sessions" series, which paired eye-catching visuals with equally compelling bars and included such tracks as "NISSAN ALTIMA," "BULLFROG" and "CATFISH." The concept behind the sessions was to set a timer for an hour and write a song. Each conveyed a single sonic idea and, taken together, revealed a kaleidoscopic artist.

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